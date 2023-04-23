Cliftonville star Sean Moore set for West Ham switch in deal that could reach £500k

Sunday Life Sport can reveal the deal is all but done, with the Hammers beating a host of other clubs to land the gifted 17-year-old winger.

It is understood Cliftonville will receive an initial fee of around £170,000, with several stipulations in the transfer which will lead to the Solitude side hitting a financial jackpot if Moore makes the grade in England.

It is possible that the Reds could make in the region of £500,000 from the switch, with add-ons relating to the likes of first-team appearances. A hefty sell-on clause is also expected to be written into the contract taking Moore to east London from north Belfast.

The number of clubs from England and Scotland interested in signing Moore went beyond double figures, with Newcastle, Everton and Brighton amongst the other Premier League sides admiring his talent.

Promotion-chasing League One team Ipswich Town, managed by Fermanagh native Kieran McKenna, were also keen, with Scottish Premiership Champions Celtic another in the mix.

The Belfast Telegraph revealed that West Ham made an offer for Moore in the January transfer window and while he did not move then, the Hammers made their intentions clear and have been in the driving seat ever since.

For all involved in the deal, it would be a shock if Moore wasn’t wearing claret and blue next season.

Those close to Moore, who is 18 in August, feel that this summer is the best time for him to move and are confident that he can develop quickly in a full-time environment.

Moore has been one of the most talked-about players in the Irish League all season with former Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin making him a regular in the first-team. The teen responded with eye-catching performances, creating and scoring goals that helped him pick up the Young Player of the Year award at last night’s NI Football Awards.

Dynamic displays in the Irish League led to a tug-of-war between the Irish FA and FAI for his services at international level.

The Belfast boy played for the Northern Ireland Under-18 side in friendlies in November, and had the opportunity to feature for the IFA’s Under-19 team in the Elite group qualifying stages of the European Championships, but opted to join up with the Republic of Ireland Under-19 squad for the same competition and debuted for Tom Mohan’s team in March.

There are suggestions, however, within IFA headquarters that they have not given up on the youngster returning to play for Northern Ireland despite him choosing the Republic last month.