Cliftonville youngster Sean Moore deserves attention from both IFA and FAI, says Reds boss Paddy McLaughlin

Cliftonville's Sean Moore will be offered a spot by both the Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland Under-19 sides

Paddy McLaughlin insists no one at Cliftonville is attempting to influence Sean Moore as he weighs up opting for Northern Ireland or the Republic of Ireland

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin insists Sean Moore has earned the right to be at the heart of a tug-of-war between the IFA and the FAI.

The 17-year-old winger has been in dazzling form for the Reds this season, scoring five goals in 24 League appearances so far.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill was at Solitude last Saturday to watch Moore score twice in a 2-1 win over the returned boss’ former team Glentoran.

Moore has only been capped by Northern Ireland at the non-competitive U18 level and accepted an invite to join the Republic of Ireland U19 training squad last month.

Both international U19 teams reached the Elite Euro U19 qualifiers later this month and with squads due to be announced soon, Moore has a decision to make.

Sunday Life Sport understands Moore will be invited to join up with both the Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland squads and his club boss believes no one but the player himself will decide.

“For me, he will play international football at some stage,” said McLaughlin. “Who it is with? That’s up to Sean to decide, nobody else, and nobody at Cliftonville is trying to influence him either way. I think Sean will have to make that call by himself.

“He’s in a brilliant position because he’s got both the north and the south fighting over his services, and he deserves that because he’s good enough.

“I think he’s got the potential to go and play at international level whoever it will be, but that’s entirely up to Sean.

“He’s got every right to decide whether it’s the north or the south, he’s earned that call and he’s very lucky to have his services wanted but it’s down to his own hard work and his own quality and ability.

“He doesn’t get caught up with all the noise, he doesn’t roar and shout his own name from the rooftops, he just goes about his business quietly, works hard and he’s always learning, asking how he can improve and he’s an absolute credit to himself and his family.

“For all the fuss and noise being made about him, he just takes it with a pinch of salt and moves on from game to game and week to week.

“He’s a quality young player and we won’t try and influence him in any way. Sean’s been making the right decisions with everything that has come his way until now, we just let him do his own thing.”

Northern Ireland U19s will play three Elite qualifiers in France this month against the hosts (March 22), Romania (March 25) and Norway (March 28).

Meanwhile, the Republic’s U19 team will play Slovakia (March 22), Estonia (March 25) and Greece (March 28), all at Ferrycarrig Park in Wexford.