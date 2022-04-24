Cliftonville’s character throughout the season has us in the title mix right to the end, claims Paddy McLaughlin

Crusaders 3 Cliftonville 3

Colin Coates attempts to keep his celebrations muted after heading Cliftonville in front on his old stomping ground at Seaview

Cliftonville will take this enthralling Danske Bank Premiership title race right to the finish after a pulsating 3-3 draw in yesterday’s North Belfast derby at Seaview.

Former Crusaders captain Colin Coates returned to haunt his old club with a gift of an opener on 32 minutes but the Reds were reeled in by an exocet of a strike from Billy Joe Burns (below) after the break.

The hosts turned the screws and took a 3-1 lead thanks to goals from Ben Kennedy and Jordan Forsythe to leave Cliftonville on the ropes.

However, striker Ryan Curran bagged a brace inside four minutes to leave the game all square with 10 minutes remaining, but nothing could split these neighbours who put on an exhibition of pure hunger and desire.

The Crues have an Irish Cup Final to prepare for and Stephen Baxter made eight changes from the side that lost to Linfield in midweek, while Paddy McLaughlin needs a favour from the Blues’ opponents Coleraine at Windsor next week when Cliftonville take on Glentoran at The Oval.

“We live to fight another day, we will take it to the very last game of the season and no-one predicted that at the start of the campaign”, said the Reds manager afterwards.

“At one stage the boys looked dead and buried, 3-1 down but they showed the same determination and drive they have shown all year to pull it back 3-3.

“We’re disappointed with the goals we conceded. The goals we scored were well worked, they were hard earned and there was some good football played.

“Crusaders dominated parts of the game and that was disappointing but it was good to see our boys recover and come back in the game.

“Mistakes were made but that can happen sometimes. It’s important that we keep going now til the last game, keep our heads down and go again.

“I can’t fault the players. They’ve been unbelievable all season, the best team for large parts against all the odds.

“It’ll be a tough game at The Oval and you never know what can happen but it’s great for the League to have two teams going toe to toe right until the end of the season and I think it will go to the final whistle next Saturday.

“It’s important that we focus on our game now and if we can deliver, you never know what could happen up the road.”

Coates is an injury worry after both he and Josh Robinson required stitches after a clash of heads, but the Crues legend won their individual battle as he eluded his former team mate for the first goal.

Burns’ leveller was a thunderous thing of wonder from 25 yards on 58 minutes followed swiftly by a neat turn and finish from Ben Kennedy from the edge of the box six minutes later.

Cliftonville looked beaten when Forsythe converted a Kennedy corner unmarked at the back post but the visitors showed character to rally to claim a share of the spoils.

Curran hammered home from 10 yards from a Levi Ives corner that was flicked on by Coates then pounced on a wicked cross from Jamie McDonagh to fire past Jonny Tuffey and maintain the status quo going into a deadly dogfight with the Blues next weekend.

“End to end football, a brilliant game, full house, electric atmosphere, two teams going for it, great goals”, reflected home boss Baxter.

“I think we were a hair off it in the first half, then the players got a rocket at half time and did exactly what I wanted them to do.”

CRUSADERS: Tuffey 6, Burns 7, Weir 7, Lowry 7, Kennedy 7 (Caddell, 77 mins, 7), Lecky 6 (Owens, 79 mins, 6), Forsythe 6, Larmour 7, Heatley 7, Robinson 6 (Hegarty, 90 mins, 6), Clarke 6.

Unused subs: Shields, Doyle, Winchester, McMurray.

CLIFTONVILLE: McNicholas 6, Ives 8, Hale 7 (O’Neill, 67 mins, 6), R Curran 7, McDonagh 7, Addis 6, Doherty 6 (C Curran, 20 mins, 7), Gormley 6, Turner 6, C Gallagher 6, Coates 8 (Harney, 90 mins, 6).

Unused subs: McKenna, McDermott, Donnelly, Kearns.

Referee: Ian McNabb (Newtownabbey) 7