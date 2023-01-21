Cliftonville's draw with Coleraine feels like a defeat, concedes assistant Declan O’Hara as Reds blow another two-goal lead

Cliftonville Ronan Doherty celebrates his goal straight from from the corner In today's game Cliftonville v Coleraine At Solitude Belfast in Danske Bank Premiership Pacemaker - Belfast 20/1/23. Photo Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

Cliftonville and Coleraine players involved in a skirmish at the end of their stalemate

Cliftonville let a two-goal lead slip for the second league game in a row, but remain top of the Danske Bank Premiership following this pulsating draw with Coleraine at Solitude yesterday.

Spectators were treated to a goalkeeping fumble, a goal direct from a corner kick, a penalty and a melee involving players and dugout staff at the end.

Ronan Hale got the Reds off to a flyer with a speculative 25-yard shot that Coleraine keeper Marty Gallagher spilled over the line on eleven minutes.

Ronan Doherty doubled the lead for the hosts on 57 minutes with a spectacular, arrowed corner but Matthew Shevlin burst into life to score two goals in two minutes, the first from the penalty spot, the second a close range finish.

It was deja-vu for Cliftonville, who drew with Carrick Rangers last weekend after leading the game 3-1, and afterwards Reds assistant manager Declan O'Hara admitted shipping goals is a concern for the North Belfast club.

“We could have lost the game and we could have won it at the end when Joe Gormley had two chances and Ronan Hale had one chance,” said the former centre-half.

“But when you're 2-0 up… it feels like a defeat to be honest. It was the same last Friday night against Carrick, we dropped points in the last minute.

“Yesterday we were 2-0 up, well in the game, Coleraine changed shape and caused us problems.

“We didn't deal with it and the goals we are conceding at the minute are totally unacceptable and it's down to us as staff to put it right.

“It's a concern because that's 31 goals we have conceded in the league now, which is a lot for a team trying to win a league.

“It's not like us. Last season we had 21 or 22 clean sheets and we were defending as a unit and working together.

“We can only do so much, when the players cross the white line they have to deal with the situations, just defend, but we will put it right.”

Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney was quick to defend his keeper but admitted he was relieved to be only one goal down at the break.

“Marty's been superb for us the last six or seven games, but (the first goal) rocks us and make no bones about it, it was a massive shot in the arm for them and it showed for the next fifteen or twenty minutes.

“I think we struggled the rest of the half, purely down to the goal and the most pleasing thing at half time was that it was only 1-0.

“We needed to get in and regroup and in the second half, even before the substitutions, we looked a little more hungry and showed more courage.

“The penalty's big, we put it away and really looked like ourselves again. To be fair to Matthew, he has grown in stature mentally over the last year and a half and I was delighted to see him put it away.

“By his own standards it was a frustrating day generally but that's the sign of a good striker because you have to have the mindset to be ready to take chances in games and when they came between 60-65 minutes he put them away.”

Cliftonville had no issues with the penalty awarded on 63 minutes when Johnny Addis upended Shevlin in the box, but felt the league's top goalscorer was initially in an offside position.

The 24-year-old converted comfortably and got Coleraine back on level terms two minutes later when he got a deft touch on a clever Jamie Glackin ball to direct it past Nathan Gartside.

Joe Gormley entered the fray and was twice denied by Gallagher from good positions, and the visiting guardian atoned further by thwarting Ronan Hale late on.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside 6, Ives 6, Addis 6, C Gallagher 6, Rory Hale 7 (Casey 76 6), McDonagh 5 (Gormley 71 7), Lowe 6, Doherty 7 (Parkhouse 85 6), Turner 6, Ronan Hale 7, Moore 7.

Subs not used: G Doherty, C Curran, R Curran, Robinson.

COLERAINE: M Gallagher 5, Kane 7, D Jarvis 5, Brown 6, McKendry 6 (Scott 62 7), Carson 7, O'Donnell 7, Lynch 6 (McCrudden 62 6), Glackin 7, McDermott 7, Shevlin 7 (Fyfe 80 6).

Subs not used: Deane, A Jarvis, Farren, O'Mahony.

Referee: Raymond Crangle (Belfast) 8