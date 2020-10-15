Cliftonville's Ryan Curran confident despite quiet transfer window

RYAN HIGH: Ryan Curran is hopeful Cliftonville can build on the momentum generated at the end of last season

As a Manchester United supporter, Ryan Curran needs no reminders of the frustrations that a transfer window can bring - but insists Cliftonville's relatively quiet summer on the recruitment front can pay dividends.

Fellow former Ballinamallard man Ryan O'Reilly joined the Reds' ranks prior to the deadline day return of midfielder Mark McKee and acquisition of young striker Ethan Devine from Newington.

All of which means there's plenty of familiarity at Solitude, which Curran believes can work to the north Belfast side's advantage.

"I think the manager will always look to strengthen if the right player becomes available," he explains.

"Obviously the Covid situation has put a lot of clubs in a tricky position and they'll only bring in players they think can make a difference.

"I'm a Man United supporter, so I know how fans feel when a club isn't too busy in the transfer window, but there's a good squad at Cliftonville and we showed that last year. You don't always need to make signings for a team to have a good season.

"We were going well pre-Covid and looked to be putting a bit of a run together when football was shut down. We were disappointed to finish fourth in the League but there were a lot of points still to play for and we'd have backed ourselves to do well in the final couple of months of the season."

While acknowledging that all of Cliftonville's rivals have strengthened considerably over the extended break, Curran maintains that he and his team-mates will continue to set their sights high for the campaign ahead.

"We're looking to bridge the gap between Linfield and ourselves," he adds.

"Every team in the League will have the same target in mind - you should always measure yourself against the team that finishes top and set yourself the goal of trying to close in on them."