Clinical Joe Gormley breaks Cliftonville’s hat-trick record as Reds come from behind to overcome Portadown

Cliftonville 4 Portadown 1

Records tumbled at the beginning and end of Cliftonville’s clash with Portadown yesterday but the over-arching theme was a familiar one as Joe Gormley, match ball safely tucked under one arm, departed Solitude to ringing praise from manager Paddy McLaughlin.

Gormley’s treble — his 14th for the Reds — put the hosts on course for a victory that was never quite as straightforward as the final scoreline suggests, with the Ports demonstrating long stretches of snappy football out of keeping with their position on the Danske Bank Premiership’s bottom rung.

Ronan Hale put the seal on things with a cool injury-time finish but there was only one name on the lips of supporters filing out of a seasonably chilly Solitude.

“What a player, what a man and what a goalscoring record Joe Gormley’s got,” said McLaughlin.

“I’m sure there’ll be many more to come, too. That’s another hat-trick and he’s proved his worth yet again.

“It was three chances and three goals. That’s clinical and ruthless, which is what we always ask our strikers to be but nobody does it quite like Joe.

“He’s the club’s record goalscorer and now has the record for hat-tricks. I’m sure his missus is sick of seeing him coming home with yet another match ball because the shed out the back’s probably full of them by this stage.

“He was brilliant for us today and, much as we all played really well in the second-half, I thought Joe played to a really high standard.”

Though it was all smiles at the end from a Cliftonville perspective, their afternoon didn’t get off to quite such an encouraging start as Portadown were rewarded for a spirited opening by breaking the deadlock on 12 minutes.

Alberto Balde swung in a corner delivery and former Reds defender Paddy McNally leapt magnificently to direct the ball back across the face of goal for Greg Moorhouse to pounce from close range — the Ports’ first goal at Solitude in 10 matches stretching back to January 2014.

That hoodoo well and truly lifted, Niall Currie’s side set about increasing their advantage with an enterprising effort that left their hosts looking bereft of ideas for spells of the first-half.

Even so, the danger signs were there as Cliftonville slowly but surely started to get into their groove and Jethren Barr’s save from a Sean Moore blast began a busy period for the Ports’ custodian, who was called upon to make some more straightforward interventions as the clock ticked towards the interval.

The Reds — angered by referee Tim Marshall’s decision to book Kris Lowe for simulation when he appeared to have been felled in the box by Barney McKeown — saw their pressure pay off when Gormley put his side in front during a devastating three-minute turnaround just before the break.

First, he slammed in from close range when Chris Gallagher swung an inviting delivery across the face of goal and then made it 2-1 with a confident finish after Hale brothers Ronan and Rory had combined neatly to slip him through one-on-one with Barr.

The Ports regrouped at the break, however, and re-established their earlier standards during the opening 20 minutes of the second-half.

Crucially, though, the only time they were ever able to really trouble home keeper Nathan Gartside came when Jordan Jenkins squeezed a shot over the line from an offside position.

Soon later, it was game over when a Jonny Addis pass allowed Gormley in to complete the treble that broke Sid Over’s near century-old record of 13 hat-tricks — coincidentally 141 years to the day since Cliftonville’s first, albeit the identity of the scorer remains a mystery.

Though boss Currie — who departed without speaking to the written press — will have been encouraged by the Ports’ display, the space afforded to Hale as he stroked in the fourth in injury-time will have provided a timely reminder that there’s much work to be done in his side’s fight for survival.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside 7, Gallagher 7 (Addis, 62 mins, 7), Rory Hale 7 (C Curran, 90 mins, 5), McDonagh 7, Lowe 7, Doherty 8, Gormley 9 (Casey, 90 mins, 5), Turner 7, Ronan Hale 7, Coates 7, Moore 7 (Ives, 88 mins, 5).

Unused subs: Donnelly, R Curran, Robinson.

PORTADOWN: Barr 6, Upton 6 (Russell, 74 mins, 5), Wilson 6, Balde 7, McKeown 7, Moorhouse 7 (Teggart, 78 mins, 6), McNally 7, Archer 6 (Rutkowski, 78 mins, 5) Jordan 6, Jenkins 6, Cakaj 6 (Stedman, 68 mins, 5).

Unused subs: Burns, Beverland, Mitchell.

Referee: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown) 5