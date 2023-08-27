Clogher Valley hit a high five to mark senior bow in style against Bangor

Clogher Valley marked their debut in senior rugby with a victory over Bangor at Upritchard Park

Clogher Valley marked their senior rugby debut in style by running in five tries to roll Bangor over by 31-12 at Upritchard Park in their Division Two meeting.

The visitors dominated the scoring in the second-half when they racked up 17 unanswered points – three tries and a conversion – after narrowly leading 14-12 following a closely fought opening 40 minutes, during which former Ulster star Craig Gilroy made his mark by crossing the line for his home club Bangor.

Clogher No.8 Callum Smyton had a strong game and scored two tries – one in either half – while fellow back-rowers Aaron Dunwoody and David Stinson also touched down, the latter’s effort being the score of the afternoon after finishing off a sweeping move by the visitors right at the end of the match.

Prop Rodney Bennett also powered over for Clogher, who will play this season in the AIL’s Division 2C, and out-half David Maxwell kicked three conversions.

Bangor’s only other points came from Mark Widdowson, who converted his own try as well as Gilroy’s effort, with all 12 being scored in the first-half.

In Division One’s Group A, title holders Ballynahinch thumped Dungannon 47-17 to begin their Ulster League campaign on a winning note, with hooker Clayton Milligan managing a hat-trick of tries.

Hinch crossed the Dungannon line seven times in an encounter which was scoreless for the first quarter at Ballymacarn Park.

Hinch’s try scorers included Zack McCall, Arthur Johnston and Bradley Luney, while Conor Rankin kicked six conversions.

In Group B, Malone triumphed 38-18 over Ballymena at Gibson Park after leading by just 16-15 at the end of the opening half.

Daryl Maxwell and Ben Halliday tries in that first-half were then supplemented in a high-scoring second period by Malone with another touchdown from Maxwell plus further efforts from skipper Andy Bryans and Matty Neill.

The other meeting in Group B brought Rainey Old Boys and City of Armagh together for their opening round at Hatrick Park.

The contest ended with Armagh prevailing 36-31 in what was a close battle for the points on offer.

Tim McNeice crossed for Armagh’s first two tries before Glen Faloon and Jack Treanor also found their way over the Rainey line.

The second-half was a quieter affair for the visitors, with Faloon claiming his second, and Matthew Hooks also bagged important touchdowns.

Rainey managed five tries, which included Ronan McCusker bagging a brace plus Tommy O’Hagan registering on the scoresheet.