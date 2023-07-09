Coach Damian Kennedy confident more Irish boxers can join Michaela Walsh at the Olympics

Ireland coach Damian Kennedy expects to see more Irish representation at the Olympics

Michaela Walsh, who has qualified for her second Olympics, shows off her European Games bronze medal

Five Irish boxers are through to next summer’s Olympic Games in Paris, but team coach Damian Kennedy believes there is no reason why that number can’t rise.

Last week’s European Games was the first of the qualifiers for Paris, but there are two more scheduled to take place during the first and second quarters of next year.

Reigning Olympic lightweight champion Kellie Harrington, Belfast’s Michaela Walsh, Aoife O’Rourke, Jack Marley and Dean Clancy know they will be on the plane next year, but the performances in Poland from those who didn’t make it through were highly encouraging and have given confidence they can still get more through.

Of course, there are others who didn’t make the team for the qualifiers who will still have their sights set on next year should they come through in the 2024 Irish Elites that will take place before the end of this year given next year’s tight schedule, highlighting the remarkable strength in depth that exists.

“It was outstanding,” said Ireland team coach Kennedy of the performance in Poland.

“It could have been even more as Daina Moorehouse was so unlucky (against Wassila Lkhadiri): 3-2 up going into the last round and how they saw the first round 3-2 is beyond me. Kelyn Cassidy put in an incredible performance against the current Olympic silver medallist (Oleksandr Khyzhniak).

“I’ve no doubt some of those guys who were with us will make it to the Olympic Games.

“The nature of the beast is that some of those guys go back into the National Championships in October or November and we’ll take it from there.”

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Amy Broadhurst is still to qualify and after her loss to Rosie Eccles in the 66kg Quarter-Final, she posted on social media that she would mull over her future in the amateur code.

However, with those qualifiers still to come, the Olympic dream is far from over, but she will have to come through the minefield of the Irish Elites to ensure she remains in the frame for the remaining qualifiers.

“You say things when the adrenaline is running and you don’t really mean it,” Toome man Kennedy offered.

“She’ll take a bit of time off, recharge the batteries and come back better and stronger.

“The 66kg category in Ireland is very competitive: Amy is a world champion, Lisa O’Rourke fired her name into the hat at 66, Christina Desmond and Grainne Walsh, so it’s a very talented pool.

“Those girls will go into the domestic Championships and see what happens there.”

For the five who have already earned their place in Paris, the preparation will soon begin with a plan mapped out in terms of training camps.

Harrington and O’Rourke claimed gold at the European Games, heavyweight Marley a silver, while Walsh and Clancy took bronze.

Kennedy believes all can improve further but they have all cleared a major hurdle including Walsh, who will be heading to her second Olympics after appearing in Tokyo.

“Michaela can speak for herself, but the main goal was to qualify and she did that,” Kennedy added.

“The French girl she boxed in the Semi-Final (Amina Zidani) she has beaten and I’d be confident Michaela could beat her again.

“It’s now about coming back into the gym, same for them all, and refocus as there is a year before they go to the Olympic Games. Michaela is one of those girls who is always learning and she likes to learn.

“There’s so much more improvement to come from those five and we’ll keep them in the High Performance Unit, organise camps and bring their boxing to the next level.

“We’ll plot their path for them between now and Paris.

“As a coaching unit, we’re going back in on July 25 for a week without any athletes to sit and plan so no stone is left unturned.”