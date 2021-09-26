Coach Dan McFarland expecting much more from Ulster

Glasgow win overshadowed by basic mistakes and surprise sin-binning

Nathan Doak goes over to score Ulster's fifth and decisive try

It was unusual to see Dan McFarland displaying such a level of frustration and especially so after claiming maximum points from this opening shot in the URC.

But then Ulster had made heavy weather of their five-try victory which had seen them lose their early lead on half-time and then allow later margins of 28-15 and 35-22 be chipped away by Glasgow to the point where the lively visitors were within striking distance.

Of course one of those Glasgow scores was the 54th minute penalty try controversially awarded after referee Ben Whitehouse, with assistance from the TMO, decided that James Hume’s seemingly try-saving tackle was actually an illegal dive and had prevented a certain score for Rufus McLean.

The Ulster coach was animated enough about the sin-binning of Hume, who looked genuinely astonished at having to sit things out for 10 minutes, but there were plenty of other issues as well from a contest where Ulster’s lineout looked unsteady and their general accuracy peaked and troughed.

At least, though, the loss of John Cooney to a hamstring issue was supplemented by the performance of his replacement Nathan Doak.

The 19-year-old looked ravenous for action, ended up scoring the try which secured the game and was nerveless when kicking three conversions.

There were also eye-catching moments from Stuart McCloskey, Nick Timoney and Marty Moore – the latter pair scoring – while Jacob Stockdale and Ethan McIlroy made some decent contributions too.

Billy Burns looked sharp on occasions but ended up carrying a knock while the extensive defensive work to keep the Warriors at bay in the closing moments, when the Scots scented the possibility of a rare win in Belfast, saw Ulster hold firm.

But back to McFarland who replaced two-thirds of his front row and half-time and removed skipper Sam Carter from the action. It seemed a reasonable call as Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole and Mick Kearney all brought considerable energy and greater presence.

“We put our foot down, played rugby we’re capable of, looked on top, squeezed the score out and as soon as we got well ahead on two occasions we took the foot off the pedal,” said McFarland.

“I don’t think it was a question of us not being able to play well and keep going, it was a question of mentally not understanding that Glasgow were a better team than that.

“We didn’t deal with that when they wanted to pick up their game, that’s something we’ll have to look at,” he added before lamenting Ulster’s lack of accuracy with some of their basic work.

“You can’t give away two penalties off a kick-off. It’s criminal.

“Whatever you do you’ve got to exit. That’s certainly something we’ve got to look at and be accountable for.”

And what of the Hume incident?

“It seems ludicrous to me,” said a clearly frustrated McFarland.

“I would wonder what he’s meant to do.

“I saw that exact situation last weekend not dealt with like that.

“I don’t think James played the man on the floor. I think he played the ball on the floor, he actually went to try and hold the ball up.

“So it’s not even a situation where he tries to play the man.

“Are we saying now that a player can dive short of the line in the knowledge he’s allowed one big bounce up and stretch?

‘(A case of) if I think I might be tackled before the line (so) I just drop on the floor and then jump over the line because they can’t touch me.’

“If James (Hume) comes in and shoulder barges him or knees him or whatever, but he totally didn’t. He literally went for the ball and held it up.

“Yellow card and penalty try. Wow!”

Strong words and this from the winning coach. Stronger ones will likely be delivered to the players regarding what must be done to seal the deal at Zebre on Saturday.