Coach Gary Haveron hails Larne following first half surge against Newry City

Larne 4 Newry City 0

Larne coach Gary Haveron was delighted to see the Invermen get back to winning ways after a first half surge blew Newry City away.

Goals from Paul O’Neill, Micheal Glynn and a deflected effort from Levi Ives put Larne in the box seat with a 3-0 lead at the break at Inver Park.

Ives added to his tally as Larne ran out 4-0 winners and Haveron was delighted with the performance as the reigning champions moved up to fourth in the table.

“It was about being professional in this game,” he reflected.

“We gave Newry every respect in the world with the preparation we did for this game and the boys carried it out really well.

“Four goals and a clean sheet is a really good outcome and we’ll move on to the next one very quickly.

“The bottom six clubs have all improved and strengthened and you see that with some of the results already this season.

“The fitness levels of everyone has gone up also. Every game is competitive and you have to be at your best.

“We had to be on it and I felt we were.”

Haveron was also quick to laud opening goalscorer O’Neill, who impressed on his return to the team as well as midfielder Jaziel Orozco, making his debut on loan from Real Salt Lake.

“Paul has had to be patient, given the form of Lee (Bonis) and Andy (Ryan),” he added.

“He did himself a power of good in this game, his hold up play was excellent and was linking it up really well.

“Jaziel has been in with us for a number of weeks waiting on his clearance and everyone saw in this game what he is going to bring to the team.”

“He’ll be a big, big signing for us and he showed the fans that he can put a tackle in and put his foot on the ball and pick a pass.

"We also had Micheal Glynn score a screamer and Levi Ives do brilliantly playing on the right."

Ahead of this one Newry manager Gary Boyle made a change in the goalkeeping department with Tom Murphy coming in after his summer move from Crusaders. Unfortunately for Murphy his hopes of keeping a clean sheet were dashed after just four minutes.

Larne won a corner on the left flank which former Celtic and Hibs midfielder Scott Allan played short to Micheal Glynn.

Ex-Derry City man Glynn then whipped in an inviting cross which the visitors were unable to deal with inside the box and the ball fell to Paul O’Neill, who produced a controlled volley to score his first goal of the season.

It was the ideal start for both Larne and O’Neill, who was given his chance with Andy Ryan missing through injury.

Dylan Sloan almost added to the lead when he struck the post midway through the half, before a late surge in the half gave Larne a firm grip on proceedings.

With 41 minutes gone Levi Ives cut in from the right flank and curled a left-footed effort towards goal which took a huge deflection off Newry’s Andrew Martin, before wrongfooting Murphy and giving him no chance to keep it out.

Then, just a minute later, there was no doubt who will be credited with Larne’s third of the day. A move on the right flank was started by Scott Allan before good one touch football saw the ball moved inside before Michael Glynn rifled a shot from 20 yards past Murphy.

It was enough to give a Larne side, still missing some key personnel through injury, a big cushion at the break.

Larne really should have extended their lead further just before the hour mark when Allan put a chance on a plate for O’Neill to score his second of the day, but he could only shoot straight at Tom Murphy.

They did round off the scoring 18 minutes from time with Ives once again impressing after returning from his one-match suspension.

The former Cliftonville man was first to Joe Thomson’s pass on the right flank before beating his man to cut inside and curl an inch-perfect shot across Murphy and into the bottom left corner.

Larne: Ferguson 7, A Donnelly 7, Farquhar 7, O’Neill (’78 Kearns 6), Bonis 7, Allan 8 (’71 Thomson 6), Ives 8, Glynn 8, Cosgrove 8, Sloan 8, Orozco 8 (’82 C Donnelly 6)

Subs: Dowling, Want, Millar, McCart

Newry City: Murphy 7, King 6, N Healy 5, McKeown 5, C O’Connor 5 (’62 Lockhart 6), Hughes 5, Salley 5 (’63 B Healy 6), Martin 5, Forde 6, Mooney 6, Owens 5

Subs: Maguire, Carroll, M O’Connor, Newell, Poynton

Referee: Steven Gregg 7