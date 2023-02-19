Coach Gary Haveron takes satisfaction from Larne’s ability to withstand late Cliftonville pressure and secure victory

Larne 2 Cliftonville 1

Tempers flare at Inver Park following a clash between Leroy Millar of Larne and Cliftonville's Colin Coates

Larne's Shea Gordon moves in and contests for the ball with Cliftonville defender Aaron Traynor

Gary Haveron praised Larne’s ability to “show both sides of the game” after suffering a late scare on their way to beating Cliftonville 2-1 in the big top-of-the-table clash at Inver Park.

The hosts moved three points clear at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership table — with a game in hand to come on Tuesday — courtesy of victory over a Reds side that played the last half-hour with 10 men.

Leroy Millar and Andy Ryan scored either side of half-time, but Jonny Addis set up a grandstand finish in the final 10 minutes, forcing Larne to battle to see it out — something which delighted Haveron.

“It’s a test of character at that moment,” he said.

“We played some lovely football during the match and we enjoyed that from the sidelines, but when it’s backs against the wall, the boys have to show both sides of the game.

“So we showed another element which you’re always going to need. It was a good test of character for the boys that they came through.

“As you go into this last run of games, you need to be able to show both sides of what you’re all about.”

Haveron was also quick to praise striker Ryan, who scored his second goal in as many games after his January move from Hamilton Academical.

“I’m lucky enough to work with these guys and every day we see that, his finishing is superb,” Haveron said.

“He has great composure in front of goal and the goal he scored was not as easy as he made it look.

“He’s been excellent since he came in and, yes, the goals are great, but his work-rate is just as good whether he’s been playing off Lee Bonis or Paul O’Neill.

“He’s a super player and a fabulous addition.”

Larne now face two derby fixtures away from home, with a trip to Ballymena on Tuesday before Saturday’s game at Carrick Rangers.

Haveron insisted that with this in mind, there would be little time to dwell on yesterday’s important victory.

“Our focus turns straight away to Ballymena now,” he insisted.

“It’s a derby game away from home and we never get it easy against Ballymena, so we’ll turn all our energy towards that now.

“We have to back up what we did on Saturday against Ballymena on Tuesday, like we have done all season.

“Every game in this League brings about a different challenge, so we need to be ready for those challenges for 10 more League games of the season.”

The deadlock in this one was broken with 33 minutes gone. Fuad Sule won a tackle in midfield and the ball broke to Millar 40 yards out. With the former Ballymena man bearing down on goal, he produced an inch-perfect finish low into the bottom right corner.

Just as it looked like Cliftonville might be coming back into the game in the second-half, they were reduced to 10 men when Jamie McDonagh picked up his second yellow card for what Raymond Crangle adjudged to have been a dive in the Larne box on 58 minutes.

The home side looked to have killed the game off on 76 minutes, when Bonis flicked the ball into space for Millar who squared for Ryan to slot home.

But to Cliftonville’s credit, they got themselves back into it with eight minutes left when Addis chested the ball down from Ronan Doherty’s free-kick and produced a superb finish into the roof of the net.

Larne held on to claim the points, with Cliftonville assistant boss Declan O’Hara admitting that they left themselves with a mountain to climb.

“At 2-0 down, it’s a big ask against a good side but, in fairness to our boys, they dug deep and gave it their all, which is all we could ask for,” he said.

“We came here thinking we’d match them but credit to them, they kept the ball very well. It’s frustrating because we work hard in training on being a possession-based team.

“We did work hard when we didn’t have it, but that’s the way the game goes sometimes. We’ve no complaints.”

LARNE: Ferguson 7, Want 8 (Watson, 89 mins, 6), Sule 8, Bonis 8, Donnelly 8, Bolger 8, Thomson 8 (Gordon, 73 mins, 6), Millar 9, Glynn 6 (Kelly, 73 mins, 6), Cosgrove 7, Ryan 7 (O’Neill, 89 mins, 6).

Unused subs: Pardington, Kearns, Maguire.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside 7, Addis 8, Gallagher 6, Parkhouse 6 (C Curran, 81 mins, 6), McDonagh 5, Lowe 6, R Doherty 7, Casey 6 (Gormley, 63 mins, 6), Ronan Hale 6, Coates 7 (Turner, 81 mins, 6), Moore 6 (Traynor, 29 mins, 6).

Unused subs: G Doherty, R Curran, Robinson.

Referee: Raymond Crangle (Belfast) 6