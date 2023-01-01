Coleraine are flying, we are flying, so it’s a battle of the League’s two in-form teams, says Linfield’s Chris Shields

Chris Shields admitted he got the perfect birthday present in Linfield’s Boxing Day win over Big Two rivals Glentoran.

The Dublin-born midfielder turned 32 the day after David Healy’s boys pocketed three vital points to keep them on track for a fifth successive Danske Bank Premiership title success.

Shields shot the Blues into a first-half lead from the penalty spot and, though Jay Donnelly equalised early in the second period, Eetu Vertainen hit a last-minute goal of the season contender to help the Blues rack up their third successive victory over their biggest foes.

The big games just keep on coming and Linfield face Coleraine at Windsor Park tomorrow, but Shields wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I think we’ll have something like eight games in month of January,” says the former Dundalk man. “It will certainly be an enjoyable period of Irish League football for the fans.

“This really is the battle of the big guns. Coleraine are flying, we are flying, it’s the two in-form teams in the League at the minute.

“They were a bit like us early on. They had a bit of a lull and were not getting the desired results, but they are now firing on all cylinders again.

“They’ve quite a few match winners in the squad, young (Matthew) Shevlin is doing particularly well. He’s a former Linfield player, so I’m sure he’ll be out to prove a point. His goal scoring record speaks for itself. You can’t afford to give him half a chance.

“It’s about us stopping their danger men, but I’m sure they have been working hard to stop our front men as well. Coleraine have been very good of late, especially at home. They’ve picked up some good wins.

“Our home form has also improved, so it should be a good match to ring in the New Year.”

Shields admits the Boxing Day victory was vital.

“It was a big win for us,” he adds. “I suppose it was a massive game for both clubs. Glentoran came to Windsor Park in October and turned us over, they realised we were a wounded animal and they fully took their chance on the day.

“We were still feeling the effects of being eliminated from European football after going so close to reaching the group stages of the UEFA Conference League.

“That defeat really hurt our squad at the time. We felt it was important for us as a club and for everyone involved to go to the Oval on Boxing Day and get a win.

“It was a sweet one for me because it was my first Boxing Day win, the game last year finished in a draw. It was also my birthday the following day, so it was nice to get on the scoresheet.

“There was no better way to win it than a last-minute winner in a derby game — they don’t come much better. Eetu and I travel to training together every day, so it was nice for us to get the goals.

“But it was a testament to the team and the entire squad with the likes of Chris McKee coming on and setting up the winning goal. I’m sure he was disappointed not to start, but he still played a huge part.

“It’s easy for the likes of Eetu to take all the praise for scoring the goal, but there are lads in the squad who go under the radar and play a massive part. There is a great togetherness in the group.

“Since I arrived, the Linfield-Glentoran games are played like basketball matches. It’s very much you have a go and we’ll have a go. I think it’s part of the enjoyment of playing in them, to be fair. They’re all frenetic, but you wouldn’t have it any other way.”