Coleraine boss Oran Kearney lauds match winner Andrew Mitchell

Oran Kearney paid tribute to match-winning hero Andrew Mitchell for the work he put in while his Coleraine team mates were enjoying their time off during the summer.

Mitchell’s endeavours as he battled back from injury, training on his own during May and June, were rewarded when he scored the goal that gave the Bannsiders a 2-1 comeback win over newly promoted Loughgall.

It was the second time in as many games at the start of this season that Kearney’s men had to come from behind, having also trailed before beating Ballymena United in the opening game of the season, in part down to what the Coleraine boss labelled ‘ two of the toughest assignments that you could have got.’

Kearney turned to Mitchell in the absence of last season’s top goalscorer Matthew Shevlin and his cool finish on 25 minutes won the game after rip-roaring start when Andy Hoey hit a sweet volley to notch Loughgall’s first home top-flight goal in 16 years after just two minutes before Conor McKendry smashed home an equaliser from the edge of the box two minutes later.

“It’s been a really tough time for Andrew Mitchell,” said Kearney.

“He finally got the right diagnosis and the right operation and just as the season was finishing he was given the all-clear and credit to him, he has done his own six weeks of pre-season with Ciaran Ferris our physio.

“He was up in Coleraine once a week for the whole of the off-season and did the other two or three sessions by himself at home.

“He has done the whole pre-season with us - he hasn’t missed a session. The way we designed pre-season this year we have got a lot of 90 minutes into him.

“I still think he has a bit to go – and he would say the same – but for him the steps he has made in the last four or five months have been fantastic.”

Mitchell’s strike proved all the more crucial when Coleraine were put to the test by Loughgall’s dominance of possession and territory in the second half, as well as the Bannsiders’ failure to execute a couple of big chances – none bigger than Dean Jarvis’ penalty, which was saved by Berraat Turker after David McDaid had been brought down by Caolan Loughran seven minutes from time.

Those misses kept Loughgall in the game, but it was a night that ended in frustration – partly down to not being able to turn their second-half play into meaningful chances other than Pablo Andrade bringing a low save from Gareth Deane.

“We’ve got a bunch of guys in the changing room who are disappointed that they didn’t get something out of the match so I think it shows that we are up to this level and it’s just about trying to move on to the next stage and start to gather some points,” said Loughgall assistant manager Andy Smith, standing in for brother Dean.

“I thought we played some really, really good football and I thought we played in the right areas as well.

“We created quite a few chances and I thought we were unlucky not to get something out of the game.

“If we can carry on that performance level I have no doubt we will gather points.”

The test that his team face was no surprise to Kearney, who is expecting nothing different when they travel to Carrick Rangers on Tuesday night

“I think it’s two of the toughest assignments that you could have got.

“A derby is tough at any stage of the year, but when you fire a derby into it with a new manager, first game of the season – all that goes in with that and a cup final feel.

“Then when you look at the fixtures come out – and I have said it before, a lot of the teams that have been promoted you look at the cycle of the last three or four years, they generally all have a brilliant first eight to ten games and if they do it has a massive impact on them staying in the league because of that energy and euphoria of doing that.

“Ideally you wanted them game 11 – and at home – when the novelty has worn off and when it starts to become a little more of a slog, whereas this was the exact opposite of that.”

LOUGHGALL: Turker 8, Loughran 6, Murdock 7, Cartwright 6, Andrade 7, Kelly 6, Teggart 7, Hoey 7 (Patton 70 mins, 6), Rea 7, Ferris 6 (Magee 81 mins, 6), Balde 7 (McAleer 61 mins, 6), Unused subs: Devine, Norton, McMenemy, Carroll.

COLERAINE: Deane 7, Kane 7, Kelly 8, Jarvis 7, McKendy 7 (McLaughlin 75 mins, 7), Lowry 7, Glackin 7, Lynch 8, Scott 8, McDaid 8, Mitchell 8 (O’Mahony 59 mins, 6). Unused subs: Donnelly, A Jarvis, Farren, McCrudden, Doherty.

REFEREE: Ben McMaster