Coleraine goal gave us the kick we needed, says Linfield coach Ross Oliver

Coleraine 1 Linfield 3

Linfield maintained their unbeaten start to the new season to climb to the top of the table after a comfortable victory at the Showgrounds.

The Blues made the perfect start thanks to Kyle McLean’s opener, but Coleraine hit back at the start of the second half to spark themselves into life.

But a quick-fire double sealed the three points for David Healy’s men when Chris Shield’s restored the Blues’ advantage from the penalty spot and in-form hitman Chris McKee completed the 3-1 win.

“We played well in the first half but then for some reason it took us a wee while to get going in the second half,” said Linfield assistant manager Ross Oliver, who stepped in for the suspended Healy.

“Coleraine’s goal more or less kick-started us and I think we controlled the game after that.

“We talk to the boys all the time about making the right decisions at the right time because we create a lot of chances, but hopefully we’ll keep improving on the amount of chances we take.

“It was a good response from the draw against Carrick and everyone can have an off-day. But they showed their mentality to get a win at one of the hardest places in the league.”

After a cagey start, the Blues broke the deadlock on 13 minutes. The Bannsiders switched off from a quick throw-in and midfielder McClean was given the freedom of the Showgrounds to take a touch and drill a low shot past Gareth Deane from 15 yards.

But ex-Blues keeper Deane will feel he should have done better with the strike, which squirmed through his outstretched arm before nestling in in the net.

Healy’s men were oozing confidence despite last week’s slip-up, but the home side wasted a glorious chance on level on 24 minutes.

Conor McKendry found space on the right flank and picked out star striker Matthew Shevlin, but he got too much on his low strike and was unable to guide it into the bottom corner.

Coleraine struggled to get a foothold in the contest, with Linfield zipping the ball about with pace and precision, while Oran Kearney’s men were relying on the individual brilliance of McKendry to try to unlock the door.

Chris Johns almost gifted his former side an equaliser, but the Blues keeper recovered from a slip just before Jamie Glackin could pounce, but it looked as though it was going to take a blunder from the visitors to spark the Bannsiders into life.

But whilst there was only a goal in it, the Blues had to be wary - and eight minutes into the second half Coleraine hit back.

Davy McDaid kept the ball alive after head tennis in the penalty area before crossing the ball back into the danger area and Glackin bundled the ball past Johns from close-range.

All of a sudden it was game on after Coleraine’s first goal against Linfield since January 2022.

Linfield had the ball in the net on the hour mark, but referee Lee Tavinder rightly ruled it out after Joel Cooper’s push on Dean Jarvis before slotting past Deane.

After dragging themselves back into the contest however, Coleraine’s bubble burst when the visitors struck twice in the space of eight minutes.

Coleraine skipper Lyndon Kane upended McClean in the penalty area on 64 minutes and up stepped the ever reliable Chris Shields, who confidently stroked his spot-kick past Deane.

Kane was then caught out of position after a great ball from McClean found the lively Cooper, who picked out McKee at the far post and the striker side-footed home to put the contest beyond any doubt.

McKendry prevented Cooper adding a fourth six minutes from time but by that stage, the Blues already had the three points in the bag.

“You can’t concede three goals at home to Linfield and expect to come out of the game with something or three points,” conceded Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney.

“I thought we were good in big parts, but we hung in there and got the goal. We threatened to go then and looked the more offensive, but individual errors cost us.”

Coleraine: Deane 6, Kane 5, Cole 5, D Jarvis 6, McKendry 7, Lynch 5 (O’Mahonly 83 mins, 5), A Jarvis 6, Glackin 6, Scott 6 (Mitchell 83 mins, 5), McDaid 6 (McLaughlin 73 mins, 6), Shevlin 6. Subs not used: Gallagher, Kelly, Carson, Devine.

Linfield: Johns 6, Newberry 7, Finlayson 7, Hall 7, Clarke 6, Scott 6, Mulgrew 7 (Fallon 78 mins, 6), Shields 7, Cooper 7, McClean 8, McKee 7 (Fitzpatrick 85 mins, 5). Subs not used: Walsh, Millar, McBrien, McKay, Archer.

Referee: Lee Tavinder (Dungannon) 7.