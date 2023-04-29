Coleraine have laid down marker for European Play-Offs by beating Larne, claims Oran Kearney

Coleraine 3 Larne 0

Oran Kearney hopes Coleraine’s 3-0 win over Larne can help secure European football during the end-of-season Play-Offs.

The champions’ 16-match unbeaten run in the Danske Bank Premiership was brought to an end courtesy of Matthew Shevlin’s second-half double and a late Jamie Glackin effort giving the Bannsiders their first victory since March 7.

The visitors created the better of the chances in the first-half as Lee Bonis was twice denied when well positioned, with Thomas Maguire also seeing a right-foot effort fizz past the post.

However, Coleraine were much more threatening after the interval and punished slack defending on two occasions with Shevlin opening the scoring when Josh Carson’s cross wasn’t cleared before the Premiership’s top scorer arrowed in from Lee Lynch’s delivery with little over an hour played.

Coleraine netted a third at the death when Glackinwas slipped through and the winger delightfully found the back of the net.

“Whether we like it or not, the split games are really only to keep us ticking over for the important one which comes next,” Kearney said.

“My job in that is to make sure no matter what, we go out into that Quarter-Final or Semi-Final with our strongest players available to us.

“I’ve had to take a hit in the last couple of weeks in relation to that but it’s my job to do that.

“I’d take more of a hit if we were going into a Quarter-Final or Semi-Final missing Josh Carson, Jamie Glackin, Lyndon Kane or whoever it may be.

“If we want to do damage in the Play-Offs like we want to, we have to have our best players on the pitch.”

Whilst looking to end their historic campaign on a high, Larne assistant manager Gary Haveron insists the Inver Reds are relishing the battle to retain their Gibson Cup crown.

“In the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t change things but the manager wants to win every game,” he said.

“I think we won the League three weeks ago and there had been celebrations and then we had the trophy presentation, so it was about getting this game played but it was opportunity for players to stake a claim for next season.

“The boys have been magnificent, we only conceded 18 goals up until today and it was a great effort by everyone at the club to do what they’ve done this year.

“As soon as the final whistle went against Crusaders, the manager’s attention turned to the next challenge which will be European football.

“He’s started his plans for pre-season, we know when we’ll be back and he has several pre-season fixtures fixed.

“He wants to win the next challenge and the next opportunity.

“If we only won the League once, it would be no use, we have to back it up and that’s the mindset we have to develop at Larne.

“The hunger to do more to get the same success is there in the group and with the manager.

“If we can stick together, that’s the aim for next year.”

Coleraine: Gallagher 7, D Jarvis 7, McKendry 7, Lowry 8, Carson 7, Farren 7, O’Donnell 7, Lynch 8, Glackin 7, O’Mahony 5 (McCrudden, 46 mins, 5), Shevlin 8 (Gaston, 75 mins, 5).

Unused subs: Deane, Kane, Fyfe, Scott, Devine.

Larne:Pardington 6, Want 6, Watson 6 (O’Neill, 79 mins, 4), Kearns 5 (Hutchison, 53 mins, 5), Randall 5 (Thomson, 53 mins, 5), Bonis 7, Gordon 5 (Wolters, 53 mins, 5), Maguire 6 (Walker, 68 mins, 5), Glynn 6, Ryan 6, Brown 6.

Unused subs:Ferguson, Donnelly.

Referee:Keith Kennedy (Lisburn) 6