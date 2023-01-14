Coleraine paying no attention to unbeaten run, insists manager Oran Kearney after beating Portadown

Coleraine 4 Portadown 1

The away side took the lead on 12 minutes when Greg Moorhouse seized upon hesitancy in the Bannsiders’ defence but that was as good as it got for Niall Currie’s men as Coleraine quickly stormed back.

The BetMcLean Cup Finalists restored parity through Rodney Brown’s volley on 26 minutes and they netted a quick-fire double to lead 3-1 at the break thanks to Matthew Shevlin and Conor McKendry.

The points were sealed just after the hour mark when Conor McDermott found Michael McCrudden, who made it three goals in as many games as Coleraine extended their unbeaten streak to 11.

“Portadown are pretty much a new team with six or seven players there that don’t have the scars of pre-Christmas,” said Kearney.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy encounter and we needed to be on it.

“To be fair, I felt we started well, got out of the blocks fast and looked dangerous but we are disappointed with the goal we conceded and I thought it was a foul.

“The biggest credit I can give the players was that there was no panic, we were good up until the goal they scored and then we got right back at it and we scored some good goals.

“We knew Michael McCrudden was going to be a slow burner as he was out for a year and we haven’t forced anything, which means we are now seeing the fruit of that.

“He’s weighing in with the qualities we know he has, getting into good positions and it’s great to see him weighing in with goals.

“We are not counting how many games we are unbeaten, so for us it’s about getting three points and we are glad to pick up another win.”

Portadown remain rooted to the bottom of the Premiership and manager Currie was left frustrated with the manner of the goals his side gave up.

“We gave ourselves a brilliant platform but the goals we conceded in the first half is kids’ football stuff,” he said.

“We’ve put ourselves in a great position but the second goal is offside and you’re relying on the officials to do their jobs properly.

“We ended up well beaten today but you’re relying on the linesman to do his job properly.

“Small moments in games matter and that was a big moment in the game for us.

“I’m more disappointed with our levels as we got nowhere near them in the second half and that’s the big frustration for me.

“The manner of our defeat in the second half ended up being a comfortable Coleraine victory which is unacceptable.”

COLERAINE: Gallagher 7, Kane 6, D Jarvis 6, Brown 7, McKendry 8 (Scott, 72 mins, 5), McCrudden 7 (O’Mahony, 72 mins, 5), Carson 7, Farren 6, Glackin 7 (A Jarvis, 84 mins, 4), McDermott 7, Shevlin 7 (Fyfe, 72 mins, 5).

Unused subs: Deane, Mullan, McLaughlin.

PORTADOWN: Barr 6, Upton 5 (McNally, 68 mins, 4), Wilson 5 (Russell, 84 mins, 4), McKeown 5, Moorhouse 6 (Igiehon, 68 mins, 4), Chapman 5, Teggart 6 (Balde, 56 mins, 4), Jordan 6, Rodgers 6, McCawl 6, McElroy 6.

Unused subs: McKenna, Stedman, Mitchell.

Referee: Steven Gregg (Ballyclare) 7