Coleraine striker Eoin Bradley is a star turn for the ages

The 36-year-old acknowledges a tough season lies ahead but believes the Bannsiders have the numbers to cope with the hectic schedule coming up.

"There is myself, James McLaughlin, Curtis Allen, Stewart Nixon and Jamie Glackin, all capable of scoring goals. That's five options so I don't think it will be a problem," he insists.

"It may be that I get two or three games in a row and then take a break, but with three games a week for much of the season I daresay it will be the same for most players.

"I feel good. Age is only a number. I had a break after the Irish Cup and after playing in the Europa League, and of course I'm getting a break now because of my suspension (Bradley was banned for six games after urinating on the pitch during the Irish Cup semi-final).

"As a team we want to carry the fight to all the other clubs and I think there could be seven or eight teams all capable of doing well, which I think will be one of the toughest League campaigns in many a year.

"There are high-quality teams out there who have made real quality signings, so we are fully aware of the challenge that lies ahead.

"Some clubs are signing big names coming back from England and good luck to them, but sometimes players coming over from England don't have the stomach for it.

"The togetherness in our team will help us once again, especially winning in Slovenia.

"Our spirit and hunger comes from Oran Kearney and Winkie Murphy, we are a tight bunch of lads and nobody wants to come to the Coleraine Showgrounds."

And the good news for Coleraine fans is that Skinner has no intentions of hanging the boots up just yet.

"There's maybe a few years in me yet," grins the Kilrea man. "My fear is that it will come to an end sometime in the next few years, so I look forward to the games even more."