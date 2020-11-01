Coleraine victory overshadowed by horror injury as both sides offer well wishes to Glentoran ace Burns

A deserved victory for a dominant Coleraine was overshadowed by a suspected double leg break sustained by Glentoran's Bobby Burns at The Showgrounds.

He was carried off in the aftermath of a 63rd-minute challenge from home striker James McLaughlin, by which time the Bannsiders had already clocked up a two-goal lead through Stephen O'Donnell and Ben Doherty.

Glentoran - remarkably, considering the traumatic loss of their influential youngster - finished the stronger, and were rewarded with an 89th-minute goal from substitute Jay Donnelly, but last year's Premiership runners-up, who had to play out the closing stages with 10 men following McLaughlin's red card, confirmed their recovery from a shock opening day home loss to Ballymena United.

In the immediate aftermath, there was only concern for Under-21 international Burns and manager Mick McDermott revealed the bad news.

"It looks like a double break, the tibia and fibula, according to the physio and doctor. It looks serious," he said.

"I thought it was a bad tackle, to lunge in like that, although I haven't seen a replay or slow motion, but you could hear the crack as soon as it happened. That wasn't the tackle, it was the bones."

Opposite number Oran Kearney wished Burns well.

"I don't want to comment on the tackle as I just saw a coming together and it's unfortunate how it's ended up," said the Coleraine boss.

"I'm devastated for Bobby, who is one of the bright young jewels of the game, proud of him going across the water and, fingers crossed, he makes a strong recovery."

As for McLaughlin, who went back to apologise to Burns after being red carded by referee Jamie Robinson, Kearney added: "James is distraught, he's a competitor who wants to tackle, the same as Bobby."

Initially, it appeared that only a yellow card was going to be shown, but it quickly turned to red as the players and referee Robinson himself then made urgent appeals for a doctor and a stretcher to come onto the field.

After a five-minute delay, Coleraine resumed on the front foot and Stewart Nixon forced Dayle Coleing to save at his near post. But after Doherty had somehow missed the target from three yards, Glentoran realised there may yet be something in the game for them.

Robbie McDaid forced a rare save out of Gareth Deane before Caolan Marron's cross was headed home by Donnelly at the back post.

When eight minutes of injury time was shown, the Glens got their second wind, but the closest they came to an equaliser was a Marron shot from 25 yards which whistled over the crossbar.

"I was delighted with our performance until those last 10 minutes when the surge came," said Kearney. "Overall, we were deserving of the two-goal lead and probably should have had more. But we had no passengers, everyone fought their corner and it is a big three points.

"We wanted to keep the back door shut but it was a great cross and a great header from Jay, which is hard to defend. But, beyond that, we limited them to very little and that is most pleasing."

McDermott, who made five changes to the team held to a draw by nine-man Glenavon last week and has not won in the League since January, said the only positive was that his players didn't give up.

"Jamie McDonagh made a difference with his good deliveries into the box but, in the first five minutes, they had two corners and two free-kicks," he recalled. "The first five minutes and last five of a half are the most important and we conceded in both."

O'Donnell rose above and out-muscled the Glentoran defence to head home the opener, and that was to be a feature of the first half as chances came and were squandered by the Bannsiders, with Stephen Lowry somehow heading over from a yard out and Gareth McConaghie heading wide from three yards.

But in the second minute of injury time, Lowry won possession in midfield and an inch perfect through-ball allowed Doherty to run on and beat the onrushing Coleing and poke into the empty net.