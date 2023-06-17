Colin Turkington disqualified from qualifying results at Oulton Park

West Surrey Racing has vowed to “make a huge push” in today’s opening race at Oulton Park after Colin Turkington was disqualified from the qualifying results following routine post-scrutineering checks.

Turkington’s BMW 330e M Sport saloon ‘failed to comply’ with rules governing fuel, although the exact breach has not been communicated by officials from the British Touring Car Championship.

Initially, the 41-year-old had booked a fourth-row start for round 13 of the tin top series after posting the seventh quickest time in the 10-minute ‘Top-10 Shootout’ which determines the front five rows.

The Portadown man’s best effort around the Cheshire track was six tenths of a second slower than British Touring Car Championship title rival Ash Sutton, who starts on pole for the third consecutive meeting after lighting up the timing screens at the wheel of his NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST.

“It is unfortunate what happened but we will make a huge push tomorrow to recover lost ground,” said a West Surrey Racing spokesman. Turkington added that he had “no words” for the setback.

Sutton starts on the cleaner side of the track alongside EXCELR8 Motorsport title rival Tom Ingram, with Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Ricky Collard in third and Team HARD’s Bobby Thompson a fine fourth.

Meanwhile, the Century Motorsport-run BMW M4 GT3 of Dan Harper and Darren Leung will start the first of two, 60-minute British GT Championship sprints at Snetterton today from fifth position.