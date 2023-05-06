Colin Turkington insists risks were worth it after qualifying second at Brands Hatch

Colin Turkington revealed he had more than a few squeaky bum moments during qualifying for this morning’s first race at Brands Hatch Indy but said the risks were worth it as he starts from second.

Having booked his place in the 10-minute ‘Top 10’ showdown yesterday, Portadown racer Turkington moved to the top of the time sheets halfway through the session in his West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport.

His time of 54.568 seconds looked as though it would be good enough to secure him back-to-back pole positions around the 1.2-mile layout – but NAPA Racing UK’s Dan Cammish had other ideas.

With barely a handful of seconds of the session left he broke the timing beam on the pit straight in 54.297 seconds to usurp his title rival by 0.271 seconds and earn a bonus point for his troubles.

Despite the late drama, Turkington was more than pleased with his performance on an afternoon where persistent rain caused a number of drivers to leave the track due to grip being at a premium.

“It is a great outcome for Team BMW because with the conditions being what they were you could have ended up on pole or you could have been fifteenth,” said Turkington.

“It was difficult to be in the right place with the car because the level of wetness was changing; one minute there was standing water on the track which made the car undriveable but within a few laps it was all gone.

“I was pushing hard and I am pleased with my performance in both sessions, wringing the neck off the car and taking a few risks, but that’s what it’s all about.

“I had moments but I think it was all about having them in the right place – you don’t want to be having a moment going into Paddock – so all credit to my engineers.

“We got the BMW in the sweet spot for these conditions but, of course, it looks like it is going to be all change for Sunday, so it will be a case of starting again,” he added.

Donaghmore’s Andrew Watson appeared anything but comfortable in the wet conditions as the 28-year-old qualified his CarStore Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra down in twentieth position. He will line up alongside the Team Hard Racing Leon Cupra of Jade Edwards from the tenth row.

Meanwhile, Carrickfergus’ Chris Smiley was pipped to a second row start for today’s opening race at Croft – the third round of the TCR UK Touring Car Championship.

The defending champion had been provisionally fourth fastest at the wheel of his Restart Racing Honda Civic Type R but lost the position right at the death by 0.106 seconds to Callum Newsham’s JH Racing Hyundai i30 N TCR.