Colm Campbell shows his steel to net South of Ireland Championship Semi-Final spot

Darren Clarke's hopes of retaining the Senior Open appear to be all but over as he sits at seven-over-par

A thrilling all-Ulster Quarter-Final at the South of Ireland Championship was eventually edged by Colm Campbell to keep the Warrenpoint man on course for a dream victory at Lahinch.

The two-time Irish Amateur Open winner was 2-up with four holes to play of his last-eight clash with Rosapenna’s Ryan Griffin, only for the Donegal man to peg him back with a birdie on the 18th to take it to extra holes.

But Campbell would prevail at the second Play-Off hole to progress to this morning’s Semi-Finals, when he plays Castleknock’s Paul Coughlan, with the winner facing either Tramore’s Jack Hearn or Douglas’ Peter O’Keeffe in the afternoon’s Final.

There was disappointment for Strabane’s Conor Byrne, though. He superbly knocked out Ireland international Robert Brazill (Naas) in a Play-Off in the morning’s last-16 ties, however he was then to be beaten by Hearn 3&2 in their Quarter-Final.

Campbell almost missed out on the Quarters after producing a stunning comeback of his own to eliminate Carton House’s Marc Boucher in the last-16, battling back from 1-down with three to play to win it with a stunning birdie on the 18th.

Griffin had booked his place in the last-eight with a 3&1 win over Roscommon’s Cian O’Connor.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Caldwell will enter the final round of the Irish Challenge hoping not just to earn a first Challenge Tour win but secure his place in September’s Irish Open.

The Clandeboye man fired a level-par 71 in his third round at Headfort to stay at six-under-par and in a share of seventh, four shots behind leader Kristoffer Reitan of Norway.

The top-finishing Irishman after today’s final round earns an invite to The K Club for the Irish Open, with Caldwell currently tied with Portmarnock’s Conor Purcell at six-under.

In the Amundi Evian Championship, Stephanie Meadow will head into the final round tied for 67th after a second consecutive five-over 76 saw her fall to eight-over-par for the week.

France’s Celine Boutier will take a comfortable lead into the final round of the year’s fourth Major after a 67 took her to 11-under, three clear of Japan’s Nasa Hataoka, with Cavan’s Leona Maguire tied for 14th at three-under following a 67 of her own.

And at the Senior Open at Royal Porthcawl, Darren Clarke’s chances of retaining his title fell apart after a two-over 73 dropped him back to seven-over and into a share of 32nd, seven shots back of leader Alex Cejka.

Lough Erne professional Damian Mooney, who was playing alongside Clarke in an all-Northern Irish pairing, carded a 75 on day three and is two shots further back at nine-over.