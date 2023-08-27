Conal Cunning is leading the way in Dunloy’s quest for double title joy

When the annual Antrim GAA awards banquet was held at The Devenish in Finaghy towards the end of 2022, Conal Cunning collected no fewer than four honours.

The Dunloy dual star was chosen on both the county football Team of the Year and the hurling Team of the Year as well as lifting the awards for having finished as top scorer in both codes over the course of the season.

Right now, Cunning is displaying the kind of form that could see him strike it rich again when 2023’s presentation function is taking place.

When Dunloy overcame O’Donovan Rossa in the Antrim Senior Hurling Championship by 0-31 to 1-17, it was prolific sharpshooter Cunning who stole the show for the winners by landing 15 points in an assured display of finishing.

Cunning, accurate from both frees and play, ensured that Dunloy remained in the driving seat for the entire game and he was ably assisted by Shane and Nigel Elliott, who contributed seven points between them.

On Sunday, Cunning is expected to have a central role when Dunloy host Creggan Kickhams in the Antrim Senior Football Championship at home in what should be a lively contest.

The Creggan side have been in at the death when the destination of the county title was being decided in recent seasons and will obviously offer a big challenge to Cunning and his colleagues on this occasion.

Ruairi McCann in particular will offer a big threat to Dunloy given the form he has shown with Antrim of late but Dunloy’s spirit and courage should stand to them when the heat is on.

And the meeting of St Ergnat’s, Moneyglass and St Mary’s, Aghagallon at Moneyglass (2pm) is also expected to be a tight affair.

The Moneyglass team will be bolstered by Patrick McCormick while Adam Loughran and the ‘other’ Ruairi McCann are more than capable of firing up St Mary’s.

The Aghagallon side has come close to winning the Antrim title in the past two seasons and will be hoping to get over the line this year but there is still some way to go before the destination of the trophy is decided.

Indeed, the Antrim Championship has already thrown up some very fascinating ties and with several teams stepping up impressively to the mark when given their chance, the indications are that the concluding stages could prove extremely interesting.

However, Cargin have shown that they are capable of retaining their title — although they can take nothing for granted as the tempo hots up.