Confident Antrim ready for Tailteann Cup challenge of in-form Carlow

Antrim will go into Sunday’s Tailteann Cup tie against Carlow at Corrigan Park comforted by three recent wins over Leitrim, Wexford and Fermanagh but certainly not burdened by any element of complacency.

And that’s because Carlow will travel north fuelled by wins over Wicklow and Longford that have boosted morale ahead of what will be a rather more demanding mission for them.

Since taking over the Saffrons helm, former Meath boss Andy McEntee has overseen something of a renaissance but the acid test will come this afternoon as they bid to book their place in the concluding stages of a Tailteann Cup competition which has suddenly garnered considerable enthusiasm.

McEntee, well aware of Carlow’s capabilities, has been urging his side to maximise their scoring chances as much as possible and in this respect Dominic McEnhill, Aghagallon clubman Ruairi McCann and Adam Loughran have been making an impact in terms of finishing power.

With Peter Healy proving an inspirational leader at the back, Conor Stewart a midfield colossus and goalkeeper Michael Byrne the essence of dependability, Antrim will go into the game with faith in their own ability.

They will need that, too, given that in Darragh Foley Carlow boast a not so secret weapon. In 152 games for his county, Foley has landed 10-376 to become Carlow’s all-time highest scorer and he will be seeking to add to that today.

He will have help from Mikey Bambrick, Jamie Clarke and Colm Holton with manager, former Kildare player Niall Carew, putting heavy emphasis on the execution of scores.

Antrim, though, have gained in self-belief and stamina although these twin assets will certainly be put to the test this afternoon.