Conor Benn saga has left a very sour taste in my mouth

We'll have to wait for the Dublin fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano — © ©INPHO/Gary Carr

Tommy Fury against Jake Paul wasn't a great Cruiserweight fight, but I have no major issue with the money both fighters received — © Getty Images

The Conor Benn saga just continues to rumble on with the latest being a lengthy statement he released this week that again protested his innocence.

Benn’s fight with Chris Eubank jnr was cancelled after he tested positive for a banned substance, which was later blamed on him eating too many eggs. The WBC have cleared him of any wrongdoing, but the BBBoC are still investigating.

He had been teasing that he had evidence of no wrongdoing, yet the big reveal turned out to be nothing as there was no actual evidence to prove that he was in the clear.

Drug testing is extremely strict. During my career, I was afraid to take over-the-counter paracetamol as drugs can be made in the same factory off the same conveyor belt, so cross-contamination is always a possibility. I wouldn’t take anything unless it had a ‘Sport Approved’ logo on it, meaning the batch had been tested and there was nothing contaminated that could make you fail a drugs test.

The bottom line is that you are in control of what goes into your body. The whole egg narrative is a bit mad, but what he appears to have said is that he told those investigating what he had eaten and they’ve concluded it’s most likely the eggs.

If they don’t know where this substance is coming from — and from the statement, Benn is not the one claiming it was the eggs but the WBC — does he continue to eat eggs on the off chance they might be contaminated?

If all you need to get out of a ban in boxing is to outline what you have eaten and promise you haven’t done anything else or taken any PEDs, then that is just not good enough.

I’m not an expert in legal issues, but the fact is that he failed two tests — whether that was because of eggs or not, I don’t think that even matters.

His statement seemed to suggest there could have been foul play going on with the first test coming back clear three times and there were “fundamental flaws and irregularities” with the process as nine days later there was a positive result when it ought to have been tested once.

None of this has been handled well by either Team Benn, Matchroom, the British Boxing Board of Control or the WBC; nobody is coming out of this looking well.

Although he has been reinstalled into the WBC rankings, that doesn’t mean he can get back in the ring at present as he is effectively without a licence, but we know how that will go.

You’ll find a commission, whether it’s in an American state or elsewhere, will be willing to grant a licence.

I’ve mentioned before that there have been rumours of a Manny Pacquiao fight and at this stage, Benn goes through him because he’s much younger and fresher than the boxing legend.

Had I been in the position of facing someone who had failed a test, I would have taken the fight as the macho side comes out and you convince yourself you will win regardless, so the decision should not be down to the fighter.

Benn has taken a lot of criticism over the past six months, but his profile has exploded and he will get big fights.

I’m not sure if crowds would take to him now. I liked him as a fighter and a pundit, but this has all left a sour taste.

I’m happy to see Tommy Fury cash in

Tommy Fury’s win over Jake Paul drew huge numbers last Sunday night and although the fight got better as it progressed, it still wasn’t great.

Neither seemed to know early on how to avoid a clinch and just kept grabbing each other when they punched. As the fight progressed, Tommy got up on his toes and used his jab, which was good and he had a decent well-timed lead uppercut as Paul fell into it.

If he is to do anything in the sport — I’m not talking world titles, but something like a Commonwealth which is a great achievement for anyone — his jab could be the key.

Both men are novice pros and that showed in the fight, but I heard some reports that Fury, who was getting the smaller share of the purse, was making in the region of $8m (£6.7m).

That doesn’t annoy me, but I know it does some others in boxing as you have fighters busting themselves and coming away with so much less, yet these guys are earning what they do because of the eyes watching. The chief support was a world title fight between two ageing fighters as Badou Jack took the WBC cruiserweight title from Ilunga Junior Makabu.

At one stage, both men were world-class fighters but they looked like shells of themselves.

Makabu hadn’t defended the title for over a year but came back against a 39-year-old Jack, who really shouldn’t have been given the decision in his last fight against Richard Rivera, yet he still wasn’t shot enough to lose to Makabu. I think that any cruiserweight on the planet watching will have been onto their promoter or manager begging to get the Jack fight.

Chris Billam-Smith would destroy him and I would say Tommy McCarthy and Steven Ward — all good fighters below world level, would give this version of Jack a real fight. In his prime it would have been very different.

Fulton and Inoue should be a cracker

It seems Stephen Fulton’s defence of the WBC and WBO super-bantamweight titles against Naoya Inoue is a done deal for May in Japan.

Inoue jumps straight into what will be his first fight at the weight as he bids to be a champion in a fourth division and you wonder at some stage does the jump become too much, yet we saw what Manny Pacquiao did by starting a flyweight and going all the way up to welterweight. I’m not suggesting Inoue will do this, but it has happened before.

Inoue had some issues with Nonito Donaire in their first fight at bantamweight but rectified them in their rematch, so it will be interesting to see if his power carries up another weight division.

There’s no reason to suggest it won’t, but I know Fulton can take a shot having done a lot of sparring with him.

Fulton is a slick boxer, yet in his win over Brandon Figueroa, his punch output was massive and he out-worked him when I just had him as a slick counterpuncher. What may let him down is punching power, but against a smaller man in Inoue coming up in weight it may be enough to make him think twice.

The fact this is in Japan and Fulton is an Al Haymon fighter, he must be getting a fortune to go there and defend his titles and this is a fight where both deserve to be paid very well.

Taylor and Serrano will be worth the wait

The rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano has been pushed back due to an injury to Serrano.

Not for one minute am I suggesting the injury is fake, but what can now happen is the fight may actually be able to land in a Dublin stadium later in the summer and that would be the venue is deserves to happen.

Everyone will want to see this fight and it will be an incredible event, so perhaps the delay is a blessing in disguise.