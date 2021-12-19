Conor Bradley can shine for Northern Ireland for next 15 years, says legend Jimmy Nicholl

Northern Ireland’s greatest ever right-back Jimmy Nicholl believes Liverpool star Conor Bradley can shine for the country in that position for the next 15 years.

Former Manchester United and Rangers hero Nicholl, assistant manager in Ian Baraclough’s international set-up, is excited by the development of 18-year-old Bradley, who in 2021 has played five times for the Northern Ireland senior side and featured for the Liverpool first team in the Champions League and League Cup.

Like the Windsor Park crowd, Nicholl revelled in seeing Bradley roar into a tackle against Switzerland’s Ricardo Rodriguez during September’s scoreless World Cup qualifier after coming off the bench to make his home debut.

“Conor is an out and out right-back at this stage and has so much to offer in that position. As he learns the game and gets a little bit older there may be other positions for him but at this moment in time I enjoy watching him where he plays,” said Nicholl.

“The kid got the loudest cheer at Windsor Park that you have heard for a long time because he smashed someone against Switzerland. He anticipated, sprung out of defence, went at the opposition player and smashed into him and the whole of Windsor was cheering.

“It was a young lad playing football with enthusiasm, aggression and determination. Conor can also play, and he could be playing another 15 years at Windsor Park and for Northern Ireland. It’s a great thing to look forward to.”

Nicholl, who won 73 caps, says he feels fortunate to still be involved in the backroom team with Northern Ireland, who earlier this week were drawn against Greece, Kosovo and Cyprus or Estonia in their Nations League group.

Having played in the 1982 and 1986 World Cups and worked alongside then boss Michael O’Neill during Euro 2016, the popular 64-year-old has hope and belief that the nation can qualify for another tournament, pointing out that such achievements are special because they bring “joy and pleasure to supporters”.

Young guns like Preston’s Ali McCann and Blackpool’s Shayne Lavery will be key.

“I watched Ali a lot at St Johnstone and have always liked him because of his attitude,” said Nicholl. “He was just a young lad at St Johnstone but it was as if he was playing the captain’s role. When he wasn’t on the ball he would pull people into position or pat someone on the back.

“I’ve seen him play different roles and when he played for St Johnstone in Europe he was the best player on the park. That was when I thought he was a real good player and it didn’t surprise me he got a move to Preston.

“Shayne Lavery is another good young player for us. I imagine David Healy did a lot of work with him at Linfield as a striker. When he came into the Northern Ireland squad this season there was a difference in his physique and fitness. He looks sharp and fit and has put himself out there to be considered for every game.”

Hearts duo Michael Smith and Liam Boyce have made themselves unavailable for international selection lately.

On that issue, Nicholl said: “I’m not too sure about that situation. That is something that may get resolved or it may not. They are two good players and we will wait and see what happens.”