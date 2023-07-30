Conor Bradley is a perfect role model for Liverpool kids, says Reds youth coach

Northern Ireland star Conor Bradley is an inspiration to Liverpool players dreaming of coming through the youth ranks to the first team according to the club’s Under-18 manager Marc Bridge-Wilkinson.

In September 2021, two years after joining the Anfield giants from Dungannon, Bradley made history when starting for the Reds against Norwich in the Carabao Cup to become the first player from Northern Ireland to represent the club in a competitive first team encounter since Sammy Smyth in 1954.

That season he played five times for Jurgen Klopp’s team gaining vital experience having impressed at youth team level.

Last term the full-back, who is equally at home at wing-back, shone on loan at League One Bolton and now he looks to be part of Klopp’s first team plans having played in pre-season games in Germany with suggestions he is set to land a new three year contract.

Bradley is not with the Liverpool team due to a ‘minor injury’as they continue preparation for the new campaign in Singapore but it is evident all at the club rate the 20-year-old who has become an established fixture in the Northern Ireland team.

Asked at the SuperCupNI if Bradley was someone young Liverpool players could look up to, Bridge-Wilkinson said: “Yes, definitely. I’m quite fortunate that I worked with Conor for a number of years.

“Conor is a wonderful young man with a wonderful family behind him and I think he will go on and do really well in his career.

“He has been with the first team in pre-season which is brilliant and we hope he gets a go and gets in.

“As he proved last season when he played for Bolton he is a fantastic player. He is a brilliant boy as well and has a big future ahead of him.”

With Bradley already a big favourite with the Green and White Army, Bridge-Wilkinson added: “I can see why. He is with the Liverpool fans as well and with pretty much every member of staff he has come across. He’s an outstanding young lad.”

Liverpool’s Londonderry lad and Republic of Ireland youth international Trent Kone-Doherty (17) was named Player of the Tournament at the SuperCupNI where in the Elite section the Reds beat Manchester United, drew with Valencia and lost to Hertha Berlin.

“Trent has settled in since joining the club last year. He is a lovely boy and has been brought up really well. We are really thankful to have him,” said Bridge-Wilkinson.