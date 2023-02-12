Conor Coyle backed to stake claim for world title chance with big Belfast fights

Unbeaten Derry man Conor Coyle is on track to be the next Irish world champion, according to manager Jody Caliguire.

Coyle has quietly gone about chalking up 18 straight victories having based himself in Florida and in his last fight the 32-year-old picked up the North American Boxing Association middleweight title with a stoppage victory over Sladan Janjanin.

While he has yet to dip his toes into the world-class scene, Coyle is now ranked at No.5 in the WBA ratings on the back of the win over Janjanin and Caliguire says that this year he is ready for serious tests that can lead to a world title shot.

Indeed, Coyle had been matched with world-ranked Felix Cash on the undercard of the Conor Benn-Chris Eubank jnr card last year before it fell through. Now Caliguire wants to bring Coyle home as he seeks to develop his fan base and give him the opportunities to fulfil his ultimate dream. While in the early stages of his career Coyle fought a couple of times in Dublin, he has yet to fight in either Derry or Belfast.

“I really believe that Conor has all the components to become a world champion and this year he will get his chance,” said Florida-based Caliguire, who co-manages Coyle with the Derry man’s coach Jim McLaughlin.

“We feel the time has come for Conor to start making some noise back home and I will be flying to Belfast to speak to Jamie Conlan about working together on a couple of shows over there and that is something that we could reciprocate with our contacts in Florida and in Boston. Conor has fought a couple of times there and got very good support.

“Conor has developed a very good following here in St Petersburg, Florida but we know that he can have a good fanbase in Derry and Belfast. We need to showcase his talent there and with Jamie Conlan’s links with ESPN he will also be able to raise his profile on ESPN.

“He’s coming over to Florida shortly for his training camp for a fight in April here and then we want to go and fight in Belfast and I know there could be a show happening in May. I think with two or three good fights Conor can be fighting for a world title at the end of the year.

“It was a shame that the Felix Cash fight didn’t happen because that would have pushed Conor further up the rankings but it is only a matter of time.”

Caliguire believes that the influence of veteran coach McLaughlin and the right match-making will open up a path to the big time for Coyle.

“Conor’s a big middleweight, he hasn’t had as many knockouts as we think he’s capable of having because he does hit very hard with the right hand. He’s got very quick hands and Jim feels he has all the tools — and he should know because he’s a Hall of Fame trainer,” added Caliguire.