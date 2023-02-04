Conor Laverty hails Down’s attitude after dramatic victory over Antrim

Barry O'Hagan was stretchered off during the win over Antrim

Down may have been in the throes of a revival since the beginning of the year but against Antrim they got a reminder of how hard it might be to extend their voyage of recovery.

An Antrim side which has yet to claim a scalp stretched their hosts to the limit in a riveting Allianz League Division Three contest that underlined the passion and commitment both sides are capable of.

There was little or nothing between the sides for the most part but in a pulsating finish Down’s experience and ability to convert half-chances stood to them as they won 2-18 to 2-17.

Antrim lost no time in serving notice that they are keen to make an impact and within the first quarter had eased into a 0-5 to 0-3 lead with Conor Stewart, Ruairi McCann and Ryan Murray on target.

Down, though, were very much up for the challenge and when Barry O’Hagan and Andrew Gilmore began to make their presence felt, the Saffrons were quickly reined in.

But when McCann prodded in Antrim’s first goal in the 23rd minute, he provided his side with further impetus until the Gilmore pounced for a Down goal five minutes later.

And when McCann hit the net for a second time, it began to look as if it would be Antrim’s night. But they were never quite able to shake off the shackles of a Down side that stuck grimly to their task.

Points from Murray were to take Antrim into a 2-11 to 1-11 lead before Gilmore and Shay Millar reduced the gap. Yet Antrim’s spirit remained unbroken while Down’s morale took a hit when O’Hagan was stretchered off.

But their courage was never in question and when Antrim looked to have copper-fastened their grip when they led by 2-16 to 1-14, Gilmore, Pat Havern and Conor Poland sparked a late scoring blitz.

Mourne manager Conor Laverty was a relieved man.

“Nine times out of 10 you don’t win these type of games but this Down side are made of stern stuff and don’t know when they are beaten,” he said.

Antrim boss Andy McEntee praised his team’s effort.

“I thought my players put in a huge amount of work but Down just caught us over the final hurdle,” said McEntee.

DOWN: N Kane 0-1 (f); R Magill, R McEvoy, P Laverty 0-1; C Francis, P McCarthy, M Rooney; N Donnelly, O Murdock 0-3; A Gilmore 1-4, D McAleenan, L Kerr 0-2; C Doherty, P Havern 0-2, B O’Hagan 0-3. Subs: N McParland for McCarthy (25), E 0-1 Brown for O’Hagan (35), M Walsh for Doherty (44), C Poland for Donnelly (47) 1-0, S Millar 0-1 for Rooney (47).

Antrim: M Byrne 0-2 (2f); P Healy, D Lynch, J McAuley; D McAleese, J Finnegan 0-1, M Jordan; K Small, C Stewart 0-3; P Finnegan 0-3, R Murray 0-4, Rory McCann; P Shivers 0-1, Ruairi McCann 2-3, A Loughran 0-1.

Subs: S O’Neill for McAleese (6), D McNeill for Shivers (32), C McLarnon for Small (half-time), O Eastwood for Murray (57), P McCormick for Healy (62).

Referee: Barry Tiernan (Dublin).