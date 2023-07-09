Conor McMenamin will be a hit in Scotland, but Glentoran were right to drive a hard bargain: Aaron McCarey

Goalkeeper Aaron McCarey believes Conor McMenamin can revitalise his new club St Mirren – just as he did at Glentoran.

The 27-year-old at last got the move he craved when he joined the Scottish Premiership side on a two-year deal in midweek, his exit coming only a week before Glentoran’s Europa Conference League showdown against Gzira United in Malta.

Although McMenamin, capped six times by Northern Ireland, will be a huge loss to Warren Feeney’s team, the 31-year-old McCarey reckons he can take the Scottish League by storm.

“It’s great for Conor... it’s a chance for him to go and showcase his talents,” said the former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ross County shot stopper.

“I’m delighted for him and equally delighted for the club because the Board didn’t bow to the pressure to sell Conor. Over the years, Irish League teams have been taken for a ride in terms of transfer fees.

“Hopefully, that now sets a standard going forward because the club deserved a fair fee for one of its top players.

“It’s a good League and any players that have come out of it to go to England or Scotland have proved their worth, the likes of Gavin Whyte, Liam Boyce, Stuart Dallas, who all went on to have fantastic careers.

“It’s a good stepping-stone for young, emerging talent for sure. If young players perform in our League, the opportunities will arise. It’s good for the League and good publicity for the League as well.

“A player like Conor is almost irreplaceable. Players like that don’t come around that often.

“He’s a big loss, but the gaffer has signed well in Daire O’Connor. He’s a different type of player... he’s not going to be a Conor McMenamin, he’s going to be Daire O’Connor, he’s got different attributes and there’s no doubt he’ll be a big asset to the team.”

McCarey admits the Glens go into the unknown in against Gzira in Malta on Thursday night. “We’ve haven’t been in Europe for a year or two and, for me, this is the pinnacle of anyone’s football career, competing in Europe,” he added.

“Four teams get that opportunity every year and thankfully we are one of them. We worked hard to get here, so we want to put our best foot forward. It’s a good opportunity for us.

“We don’t know too much about the Maltese team, but there is no doubt we’ll be fed a lot of information as we build up to the game.

“It’s going to be a difficult game out there. We’ve just had a pre-season programme and must contend with the heat as well. It will be different conditions, but we must adapt to them.

“We must go over there and embrace the challenge. It’s a chance for us to go and showcase ourselves on the European stage and hopefully, we can get a positive result to bring them back to the Oval the following week.”

McCarey has hailed the contribution of new boss Warren Feeney, who replaced Rodney McAree over the summer.

He added: “Warren has been brilliant. He sets the standards – he’s been around a few clubs, and he knows what it takes to manage a full-time team.

“He’s constantly trying to reach the standards required. To be honest, he hasn’t changed an awful lot of things. He hasn’t said too much, but what he has said, makes sense.

“The lads are buying into his methods. There is a good atmosphere around the place. What I like about him is what you see is what you get. He calls it how it is.

“Sometimes people try to dress things up in football, but Warren says it how it is and that’s the type of manager I like because you know where you stand.

“Pre-season has been good. With the European games coming up, it has been a little bit more condensed.

“We’ve a few games under our belt, everyone is feeling good and looking forward to the competitive action again.”