Conor McMenamin will be a wanted man, but any suitors must make their interest a reality: Mick McDermott

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott admits he’s braced for a surge of interest in Conor McMenamin from cross-channel clubs once the shutters go up in the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old was in unplayable form in Friday night’s thumping 4-0 win over Larne at the BetMcLean Oval — a result that took McDermott’s boys two points clear in the Danske Bank Premiership table, having played one game fewer than their nearest challengers.

McMenamin not only bagged a delicious double but was also the provider for strikes by Jay Donnelly and substitute Danny Purkis.

There is certainly a feel-good factor hovering over the east Belfast venue. The Glens may not have had their hands on the Gibson Cup since 2009, but that may well be addressed come the end of April.

McDermott believes Northern Ireland international McMenamin is now in the form of his life.

“Conor Mac will get all the plaudits because of his end product — that’s what he is all about and that’s what he gives us,” said the Glentoran chief.

“He’s been doing that on a consistent basis, which earned him a place in the Northern Ireland squad.

“I’m sure there will be interest but, until the interest becomes a reality, we’ll carry on. We’ve said before if any club wants to contact us, they can. We’ll sit down and speak to them.

“Until that happens, Conor is happy at Glentoran and we’ll also speak to him about remaining at the club.

“Obviously, every player wants to be happy, playing-wise, financially and all of that. I think we’ve got a squad of players at the minute that is very content. They enjoy each other’s company — and we want to keep that going.”

Although McMenamin was given a standing ovation when he was replaced for the last five minutes, McDermott was thrilled with the performance of the team, who haven’t conceded a League goal since August 19.

He added: “Conor is certainly the one that stands out because his deliveries are frightening. But considering Jay had to move from centre-forward to play on the left when Ruaidhri (Donnelly) went off, I thought he put in a great shift against Tomas Cosgrove.

“Danny Purkis also came on and put in a great shift. I didn’t need to say a lot at half-time, the boys did most of the talking, they thought we needed a little more composure on the ball — that’s all that was missing.

“Yes, it was a pleasing performance, but we are only 11 games in, we’ll not get carried away. As I said, it’s only three points.

“We’ll not be getting ahead of ourselves, it’s one game at a time. Already the boys are talking about Loughgall on Tuesday.

“We’ll be back in again on Sunday and Monday to get ready for that game. We have seven games in 24 days coming up, so it’s something we’ll have to look at.”

Larne chief Tiernan Lynch admitted McMenamin was hard to handle.

“Conor is quality, pure quality, there is no doubt about that,” he said. “He does what he does.

“That’s why we tried to sign him before he joined Glentoran. I don’t think anyone can doubt his ability or capabilities. He really came alive in the second half and he gave us a difficult night.

“I don’t want to make any excuses, but I thought there were decisions that affected the game. It’s a tough one to take, but I’m not going to criticise my players, they have been superb all season. We’ll take our medicine and we move on to the next game.

“We’ve done well since the beginning of the campaign, so we must get back onto the horse again. We are only 11 games in, but the season lasts 38 games. We know there will be ups and downs along the way.”