Conor Quinn will hope to seize chance of clinching vacant European crown

Belfast super-flyweight Conor Quinn will get his first title opportunity on Saturday when he takes on a major test against Juan Hinostroza for the vacant WBO European title.

Quinn has had just six pro fights (five wins and a draw) and while it appears he is facing a journeyman-type opponent due to the visitor’s record of 11-10-2, scratch the surface and his level of opposition proves his quality.

Indeed, the man from Spain by way of Peru is a former EU champion and drew with Angel Moreno for the European title in 2021 having lost out in a previous bid to win the belt against Vincent Legrand in 2018.

Other names on his CV include Paddy Barnes and Charlie Edwards, so this is a huge step up for 25-year-old Quinn — but one that is a huge chance to explode onto the scene.

Kurt Walker, meanwhile, will hope to maintain his momentum when the Lisburn man takes on Maicol Velazco over six rounds at featherweight.

Walker was given a stern test by Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira in Galway last month over eight rounds, but came through.

Armagh’s Fearghus Quinn is set for six rounds at middleweight against Ruben Angulo, while his countyman James Freeman is set to make his pro debut at welterweight.