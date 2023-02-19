Conor Stewart paves way for Antrim to clinch their first victory of 2023

Antrim's Conor Stewart helped swing the momentum in his side's favour with a well-taken goal — © ©INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

Antrim put their failure to take anything from two closely-contested League games against Offaly and Down behind them in Thurles as they overwhelmed a very weak Tipperary side (014 to 1-19) to record their first competitive win of 2023.

The Saffrons dominated from start to finish, though some dreadfully poor shooting in the opening quarter hour allowed Tipperary to sneak into an early 0-2 to 0-1 lead.

The momentum changed, however, when Conor Stewart seized a Tipp kick-out and drove straight back down the throat of the Premier County defence, before driving a low shot inside Michael O’Reilly’s near post.

Tipperary stayed in contention thanks to impressive points from Emmet Moloney and Paudie Feehan, but a black card to captain Shane O’Connell put them on the back foot leading up to half-time.

Antrim stretched their lead to five points by the break, 1-8 to 0-6, with Rúairí McCann also missing a penalty, but the extra energy expended by the Tipperary side was evident in the early stages of the second half, when a brace of long-distance scores from Pat Shivers extended the lead further.

Donough Leahy’s point in the third minute of the second half was the home side’s last score before the 55th minute.

Odhrán Eastwood’s three points off the bench, two from Dominic McEnhill and a third from play for Marc Jordan were among the highlights for Andy McEntee’s side, who conceded a late run of scores from Jack Kennedy, Martin Kehoe and Kevin Fahey.

TIPPERARY: M O’Reilly; C O’Shaughnessy, J Feehan, S O’Connell; E Moloney (0-1), K Fahey (0-1), D Carew; L Boland, P Feehan (0-1); C Deely, J Kennedy (0-5, 0-3f), T Doyle (0-1); M O’Shea (0-1), L McGrath (0-1f), P Maher (0-1). Replacements: D Leahy (0-1) for Deely (h-t), M Kehoe (0-1) for Boland (h-t), D Brennan for O’Shea (53), M Stokes for McGrath (54), T Maher for Feehan (59).

ANTRIM: M Byrne (0-2, 0-1f, 0-1 45); O Lenehan, R Boyle, J McAuley; P Healy, J Finnegan, M Jordan (0-3); K Small, C Stewart (1-0); C McLarnon, P Finnegan, Rúairí McCann (Creggan; 0-2); R Murray (0-2, 0-1f), Rúairí McCann (0-1), P Shivers (0-4). Replacements: O Eastwood (0-3) for Murray (30), D McEnhill (0-2) for McLarnon (52), J Dowling for Small (61), C Duffin for Shivers (62), S McGarry for McCann (69)

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry)