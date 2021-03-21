Conor Washington a major injury doubt for Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifying opener against Italy

Conor Washington is a major doubt for Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifying opener against Italy in Parma on Thursday night after picking up a hamstring and lower back injury yesterday.

Washington, who has been in a rich scoring vein for Charlton Athletic, was forced to come off just five minutes into yesterday's League One match with AFC Wimbledon.

New Addicks boss Nigel Adkins said: "It's a hamstring and lower back issue. Conor will need to be assessed."

Washington was set to start in Italy but could now be replaced by Kyle Lafferty, who netted his third goal in three games for Kilmarnock yesterday, Hearts hitman Liam Boyce or new boy Dion Charles of Accrington Stanley.

In the Italy camp, manager Roberto Mancini may be without key midfielder Nicolo Barella, his Inter Milan team-mates Alessandro Bastoni and Stefano Sensi, as well as Matteo Ricci from Spezia.

The Inter players have been told by local authorities to quarantine until March 31 after there were cases of Covid-19 at the club's training ground. Ricci is in a similar position.