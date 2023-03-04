Cool Glenavon get lucky as 10-game winless run comes to an end against Newry

Paul McAreavey felt Glenavon demonstrated cool control of yesterday’s clash with Newry City as the Lurgan Blues ended their 10-game winless streak courtesy of Jamie Doran’s bizarre first-half goal.

There were 39 minutes on the clock when Doran’s looping cross seemed to land comfortably in Niall Brady’s arms when the home keeper leaped high on his goal-line, but he somehow lost his grip and the ball finished in the net.

Having already lost twice to Newry this season, assistant manager McAreavey was more than happy to make it third time lucky and end his side’s recent woes.

“We’re just trying to not concede silly goals, keep ourselves in the game and see what we can create later,” he explained. “I thought we did really well today. We controlled the game from the first minute to the 94th minute.

“I thought we should have won the game three or four nil — not by all-out football, by attack, attack, attack. By being controlled, by being resilient and then breaking. And we broke very, very well at times throughout the game.

“The one disappointing thing is when we got into good areas, we missed easy enough chances in my opinion but, again, when you’re on a run, when you don’t have a win in 10 games, these are the things that happen.”

The first real threat of the contest came when Doran picked out Matthew Fitzpatrick at the edge of the box, but miscommunication saw the striker let the ball run through his legs and out for a goal kick.

Newry had another escape when a well-placed Jack Malone corner almost connected with the unmarked Isaac Baird at the far post.

A good team move then ended with Doran scuffing an attempt wide on 24 minutes, but his luck was in six minutes before the break when his Brady spilled his cross over the line for what proved the only goal of the day.

The keeper redeemed himself with a super save from Fitzpatrick 10 minutes into the second-half and, as City pressed hard for an equaliser, John McGovern went close just past the hour and again with an 85th minute shot that flew inches wide from the edge of the area.

NEWRY: Brady 6, King 6, N Healy 6, McGivern 6, D Hughes 5 (Carville, 70 mins, 5), Lockhart 6, McGovern 6, Donnelly 6, Scullion 6, Montgomery 6 (B Healy, 80 mins, 5), Adeyemo 6 (Lusty, 70 mins, 5). Unused subs: Halpenny, Kwelele, Martin, Sloan.

Glenavon: Brown 7, Birney 7 (Doyle, 72 mins, 6), Snoddy 7, O’Connor 7 (McCloskey, 75 mins, 6), Fitzpatrick 7, Baird 6, Doran 7, Rogers 7, Garrett 7, Malone 6, Ward 6. Unused subs: Matthews, Prendergast, Wallace, Bradley.

Referee:Raymond Crangle (Belfast) 7