Corey McMullan: I'll repay Dungannon Swifts for their faith during two-year injury nightmare

For Dungannon Swifts midfielder Corey McMullan, the new campaign cannot come quickly enough.

While Irish League football shut down in March, McMullan's comeback quest stretches back a lot further.

A series of injuries ended one season at the midway point and wiped the second out entirely.

His problems started at the end of 2018 with what initially seemed a minor setback, but it developed into a four-month issue.

Then, as he neared a return in April 2019, McMullan snapped his Achilles, leaving him facing another year out.

With a delayed start to the 2020/21 campaign, the wait has been even longer.

But after coming through several pre-season games, the 24-year-old is looking forward to putting all his frustration behind him.

"It has been a very frustrating time but I am buzzing to be back," he says.

"My problems started in December 2018, so it has been almost two years.

"The first problem was osteitis pubis - inflammation of the pubic bone. If felt like a bad groin injury.

"I should have taken a few weeks out to let it settle but I played on without strengthening it. A lot of games were coming up and I wanted to play and I ended up breaking down.

"That was four months out and I was back by April, but then I did my Achilles in the very final session before returning. It was just really bad luck.

"I was told it would be the best part of a year before I would play. It was so disheartening."

McMullan was a frustrated spectator at games, particularly as the Swifts struggled badly in the final months of 2019.

"It was massively disappointing," he adds. "We had such a young squad and you feel like you want to help.

"You are trying to stay involved and give advice, but it is hard when you are not on the pitch, helping the team."

Now clear of injury worries, McMullan, who joined from Glentoran in 2018, has played in most of the Swifts' warm-up games and has also been handed a contract extension by boss Kris Lindsay.

"The club has been really good to me through the last year or two, particularly Kris and our physio, Steven Symington," he says.

"I can't speak highly enough of Steven and the work he has done.

"The club has now given me the opportunity and hopefully I can repay their faith."