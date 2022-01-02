Cormac Austin the latest Linfield talent to move across the water, while Everton lead race for Crusaders teen Jack Patterson

Linfield are set to roll another talented youngster off the Windsor Park production line and across to England before hitting the club’s first team on a regular basis.

Already the Blues have seen promising stars like Charlie Allen and recent Northern Ireland senior debutant Dale Taylor head to Leeds United and Nottingham Forest respectively after playing just a matter of minutes at the top level.

Now it looks certain that they will be followed by midfielder Cormac Austin, who is being tracked by a handful of clubs in England, mostly in the Premier League.

Austin was among a number of young players given an opportunity by manager David Healy in the BetMcLean League Cup victory over PSNI, playing 45 minutes of the game after replacing club captain Jamie Mulgrew at half-time in the 11-0 win.

After that game, Healy stated: “We will lose Cormac, no doubt about it.”

Derby County have already run their eye over the 15-year-old, who is currently part of the Irish FA’s Academy programme, which runs out of the University of Ulster at Jordanstown.

More recently, Crystal Palace and Leeds United have increased their interest by taking him on trial, with the trip to the Elland Road club coming just days after his Linfield debut.

The game against PSNI came just a couple of days after he had played in a Harry Cavan Youth Cup tie for Linfield Rangers and he has also featured regularly in the Linfield Swifts team, despite still being under 16.

Austin was also in the Northern Ireland squad that hosted the Victory Shield just a couple of months ago.

The Blues are also set to see Callum Marshall leave the club in the near future, with a deal to take him to West Ham understood to have been struck.

Meanwhile, Crusaders starlet Jack Patterson’s dreams of making it big in the English Premier League have moved a step closer.

Several clubs have been tracking the youngster, who has been earmarked as a future talent since his early teens.

Interest increased after Patterson became Crusaders’ youngest ever debutant last January, aged just 15 years and 78 days, and he has had a number of trials in both England and Scotland.

Now a deal has been done that will see him move later this year.

It is Merseyside giants Everton who have beaten West Ham United in the race for his signature with Sunday Life Sport understanding that agreement has been reached for the Ballyclare High pupil to join the Goodison Park club after he finishes school in the summer.

Leeds United had also been on the trail of Patterson, who was given a taste of first-team action at Seaview as a substitute against Warrenpoint Town having previously featured in friendly fixtures.

Rangers had also shown an interest in Patterson, but it is the Toffees who have displayed the strongest desire to capture his talent.

Patterson, who recently turned 16, hasn’t added to his League appearances for the Crues this season, but has been an unused substitute in the Danske Bank Premiership.