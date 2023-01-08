Cormac Burke spurs first-half blitz for Institute in Irish Cup win over Annagh United

Institute 4 Annagh United 0

Institute blew fellow Lough 41 Championship outfit Annagh United away thanks to a first-half goal blitz at the Brandywell.

Finishes from Shaun Leppard, Cormac Burke and Jack McFeely were all wind assisted as the Drumahoe club had the tie all but over at the break.

To his credit, Burke’s deliveries for the opening three goals were spot on and, in truth, Stute could have won by a bigger margin as they used the conditions to their advantage.

On 13 minutes, Burke’s free-kick found Leppard and the big centre-back’s glancing header flew past keeper Ronan Burns.

It was 2-0 when Burke’s dead ball delivery went through everyone and flashed into the net.

Another Burke delivery caused problems for the United keeper on 42 minutes when he parried away the cross and the alert Jack McFeely marked his debut with a goal on the rebound.

Institute netted a fourth in superb fashion when Alonzo Clarke’s cross field pass found McFeely, who chested the ball down before feeding Orrin McLaughlin and the midfielder fired home.