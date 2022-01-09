Corry Evans update issued after Northern Ireland midfielder knocked unconscious during Sunderland draw with Wycombe

Northern Ireland midfielder Corry Evans faces another spell on the sidelines after being knocked unconscious while playing for Sunderland yesterday.

Evans, who suffered an horrendous head injury two years ago which required surgery and kept him out of the game for nearly six months, was stretchered off after colliding with his goalkeeper Anthony Patterson during the Black Cats’ League One encounter with Wycombe Wanderers.

But Sunderland manager Lee Johnson was quick to offer reassurances on Evans’ wellbeing.

“Corry is OK,” said Johnson. “He was knocked out, so we’ll have to see where we stand with that and the concussion protocols, but there was no fracture to his neck or anything like that, which is good to hear.”

Evans had only returned to the Sunderland first team after being out with a quad injury and captained the side.

It was during the final 20 minutes when the 31-year-old attempted to clear the ball, with a Wycombe striker lurking, that he collided with his own goalkeeper.

“It was a brave challenge, but it was one he had to make,” added manager Johnson, who was frustrated Sunderland conceded a late goal in the 3-3 draw with Wycombe.

Evans’ injury is yet another concern for Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough, who has lost Corry’s brother Jonny from March’s international games. The elder Evans is out until April having undergone surgery on a hamstring issue.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis looks set to leave Hull City for League One Wigan Athletic.

It is understood a fee is involved and Bangor-born Magennis would be happy to drop down from the Championship to help Wigan with their promotion push. Magennis has spent just over two and a half years at Hull.