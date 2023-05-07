Craig Young and Conor Olphert in Ireland squad to face England

Craig Young and Conor Olphert have been named in the Ireland squad for the Test Match against England at Lord’s next month.

Both players missed Ireland’s entire winter programme with injuries but Young is set to make his comeback in this weeks’ World Cup Super League games against Bangladesh and Olphert, the Bready pace bowler has also been declared fit to make his return to the international set-up; he has not played for Ireland since making his debut in the two-match T20 series against India last June.

There is still no place for Josh Little in a Test match squad, after being given permission to miss the games against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka last month to take part in the lucrative Indian Premier League. Chairman of selectors Andrew White said: “We are very conscious of the need for Josh to rest, recover and prepare for what will be a busy and important summer for us in white ball cricket.”

Paul Stirling is also named in the 15-man squad which shows only two changes from the squad which lost both Sri Lanka Test matches by an innings, with Young and Olphert replacing slow bowlers Matthew Humprheys and Ben White.

Squad: A Balbirnie (capt), M Adair, C Campher, G Dockrell, F Hand, G Hume, T Mayes, A McBrine, J McCollum, PJ Moor, C Olphert, P Stirling, H Tector, L Tucker, C Young.