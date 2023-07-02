Cross-channel clubs know there are diamonds to be found in Irish League: Stephen Robinson

The tug-of-war over Conor McMenamin between St Mirren and Glentoran is a classic transfer impasse in football, which may or not be resolved.

The player wants to join St Mirren, the Buddies are keen as mustard, the Glens don’t want to stand in the player’s way but the Scottish club’s offers fall short of what Glentoran need to say yes.

St Mirren are a Scottish Premiership club that sold 22-year-old midfielder Ethan Erhahon to Lincoln City for £300,000 in January but most of their recruitment is in the free transfer market.

Saints manager Stephen Robinson knows how good a player McMenamin is from watching his impressive displays for Northern Ireland, knows he is a proven performer off the peg and probably worth the £150,000 Glentoran are asking for. He just doesn’t have it at the moment.

Michael O’Neill’s former assistant at international level outlines the challenges he faces trying to draw talent like McMenamin to Paisley. He believes Northern Ireland will prove to be a happy hunting ground for Scottish clubs in the coming years, but right now he has budget restrictions that make it difficult to offer decent transfer fees.

“There’s a real pool of talent in Northern Ireland,” said Robinson, whose side this week faced Glentoran and Linfield in testimonials for Marcus Kane and Niall Quinn, respectively.

“You look at Michael’s international squad, it’s very, very young, it’s going to take a while but a lot of talent is coming through.

“The problem is for six or seven teams in Scotland there’s not a lot of difference in finances and if a fee is put on players now, that makes it difficult for clubs like ourselves to get those players.

“There’s a huge gulf between top clubs with money and others.

“We lost two young players recently for quite a lot of money, yet a boy who has played 200-300 games in the SPL is only going for £200,000.

“We’re losing 16-year-olds and young players in the academy.

“A lot of Premier League clubs are now hunting in Scotland and Northern Ireland to look for young talent. They seem to be investing in the younger ones maybe more than ones who have played a lot more football.

“You talk about internationals maybe not quite fetching the same money but I think it’s just a trend at the moment where big clubs are trying to stuff their academies with the best talent and it’s a real competition.

“There are some astronomical fees being paid for young boys who have really done nothing yet in the game.

“It’s getting harder to sign players. We’re trying to improve what we had last season on the same budget, on the same finances.

“Those players who do well move on to bigger and better things, then you are trying to do the same thing again on the same money.

“But that’s the challenge you inherit, not just myself but probably six other clubs in the SPL as well, it’s a challenge we have met before and there’s no reason why we can’t do it again.”

Privately, Robinson is left scratching his head at an Irish League club being able to offer a bigger transfer fee than an SPFL club, as much in frustration as disbelief.

But he acknowledges improving standards in his native country and the fact that he is working off a model for revenue streams that many Irish League clubs are exploring.

Playing in Europe and selling players for a profit is Glentoran’s stated model and Robinson insists the two avenues are crucial when asked which is the more important.

“A bit of both, I think”, says the former Northern Ireland midfielder.

“We’ve sold a couple of players already. Our policy as a football club is to develop players, bring boys up on free transfers and sell them on again.

“We’ve had a lot of interest in a lot of our players, and that’s frustrating as a manager but it’s certainly a model that works with the club.

“It worked at Motherwell and probably a lot of SPL clubs — and Irish League clubs — are trying to do the same.

“I think the perception of the Irish League is changing. It used to be the southern league that had more full-time environments.

“The Irish League is moving towards a full-time environment and even on Wednesday night we saw some very talented young Glentoran players.

“I think over the next few years we will see a lot more Northern Ireland boys going over to bigger clubs in Scotland, or League One or the Championship in England and that only bodes well for Northern Ireland football.”