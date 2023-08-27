Crossmaglen hoping to regain winning feeling in Armagh title mission

Rian O'Neill will be hoping to be the inspiration for Crossmaglen Rangers

Crossmaglen Rangers might have encountered a hiccup when they were held to a draw by Clan na gael in the Armagh Senior Football Championship, but this will only serve to make the side even more determined against Sarsfields on Sunday (6pm).

They may be missing a few players but Rangers still look a solid unit and with Rian O’Neill and Jamie Clarke in fine scoring form along with Cian McConville, they will not be easily halted.

Sarsfields have several experienced players in their ranks but the Rangers’ pace and power might prove too much.

Also in the Armagh Championship, Mullaghbawn will be at home to Clan na gael. Mullaghbawn will parade a strong defence but with Armagh county aces Stefan Campbell and Shane McPartlan in their line-up, Clan na gael will be difficult to contain.

In the Derry Senior Football Championship, there are three matches with Dungiven meeting Swatragh (3.30pm), Coleraine taking on Glen (6pm) and Kilrea squaring up to Newbridge (6pm).

Dungiven may have home advantage but they will still face a stiff test against a Swatragh side that is likely to include Oisin McWilliams.

Coleraine, meanwhile, will have a tough job when county champions Glen come calling. The Eoghan Rua side may be without a couple of regulars but Glen are likely to have Conor Glass, Ethan Doherty and Ciaran McFaul.

And Newbridge will create problems for Kilrea since they will have Conor Doherty and Padraig Grogan, a duo who were so impressive in Derry’s colours this year, in their half-back line.

Both are not only extremely capable defenders but are proficient at coming forward.