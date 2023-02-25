Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter concedes his side are now too far back to be in title contention

Ballymena United 0 Crusaders 0

With leaders Larne winning again, they are 11 points clear of the Crues with just eight games remaining after the north Belfast side’s failure to beat Ballymena United.

“With so few games left, we needed a win to hang in there and needed other results to go our way, but we are now too far back and now playing for position in the League Championship,” said the Seaview chief.

“There’s always a crunch week in your campaign and today was a must-win for us and, while I thought we did enough to win the game, we haven’t got over the line and that’s the biggest disappointment. We’ve a huge Cup game to look forward to next week and all these League games are now extra important to try and finish as high up the table as we possibly can.”

The man who ultimately finished Crusaders’ challenge was Jordan Williamson. The Ballymena goalkeeper made what Baxter described as “three unbelievable saves” from Paul Heatley and Philip Lowry in a hectic finale which also saw Jonny Tuffey keep his clean sheet intact with a super stop from Davy McDaid.

Midway through the second-half, Heatley latched onto a short back-pass from Josh Kelly but with his shot heading for the far corner, Williamson made a fingertip save before then, seven minutes later, producing a flying stop to deny Lowry.

“We pushed hard for the last 15 to 20 minutes and committed men forward to push for the win, desperately trying to get the three points, but it wasn’t to be, and their keeper stands tall and does what good keepers do and keeps the ball out of the net,” added Baxter.

For opposite number David Jeffrey, it was, finally, a performance that earned his players some reward for the effort they have put in over recent weeks at the end of a tough run of games against the top six.

“We have been well in the last few games but made mistakes and were punished ruthlessly, so today the message was very simple — ‘Give your best but primarily enjoy yourself’ – and I thought we did that to a man and, while Jordan Williamson did ever so well, only for the brilliance of Jonathan Tuffey, we could have been going away with three points.

“After the run we’ve been on, I was so hoping we would get something out of the game because it’s really hard for the players to continue to give all they can and not get any reward.”

McDaid came closest to ending United’s now eight-game winless League run with a shot that was bound for the top corner but for Tuffey clawing it away.

Ballymena suffered a setback after just half an hour when Dougie Wilson had to go off with a tweaked hamstring, but his replacement, young Craig Farquhar who only made his senior debut in the closing stages of the midweek defeat by Larne, fitted in superbly to a hard-worked but impressive back-three.

“He’s 19 years of age and another young cub we have brought in,” enthused Jeffrey.

“I was delighted with his application and he’s not there just as a filler. He stepped up to the mark and played against Adam Lecky, who is a top, top centre-forward, and did tremendously well. Tuesday was very pleasing, today was further progress.”

BALLYMENA: Williamson 8, Whiteside 7, Wilson 6 (Farquhar, 30 mins, 7), Nelson 7, Henderson 7, McVarnock 7, Kelly 7, Graham 6, McCullough 6, Kane 6, McDaid 7.

Unused subs: Redman, Waide, McGrory, Gibson, Tipton, Place.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey 7, Burns 7, Robinson 7, Larmour 7, McKeown 7, Clarke 5 (Winchester, 59 mins, 6), Lowry 7, Forsythe 7, Ebbe 6 (Caddell, 59 mins, 6), Heatley 7, Lecky 7.

Unused subs: Murphy, Hegarty, Stewart, Thompson, Boyd.

Referee: Steven Gregg (Ballyclare) 5