Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter had faith his side would crack Carrick’s resistance

Declan Caddell looks on as the ball rolls over the Carrick goal-line for Crusaders' third — © INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

Crusaders warmed up for their Irish Cup Semi-Final next weekend with a 3-0 win over Carrick Rangers which catapulted them into the Premiership’s top four.

The second-half introduction of Jordan Owens helped to unlock the Carrick Rangers defence as his header, combined with goals from Ross Clarke and Declan Caddell, saw the visitors’ challenge melt away in the sunshine.

Carrick had frustrated the hosts for most of the game but Stephen Baxter’s side flexed their muscles after the break to continue their ruthless form at Seaview.

“You can only play what’s in front of you and they played one centre forward while letting us have the ball,” said the Crues chief.

“It was hard to play around their defensive line and we needed to come up with strategies to counter that.

“It was a dull first-half. We could not work the ball off Adam Lecky and it was trudge. At half-time, we talked about trying something different and it helps when you have Jordan Owens who can come on and change a game for you.

“The game changed quickly and we ran out comfortable winners. We’ve sat in with a lot of players behind the ball in Europe and it’s the nature of the beast. But we won 3-0 and that’s all that matters.

“I’m never concerned when we are as capable as we have been at home. We have match winners throughout the team and goals from across the pitch. We had to go after the game and there were no worries on our part.”

A Paul Heatley cross was deflected wide and Lecky fired a shot over the bar in rare moments of first-half excitement. Jordan Forsythe also missed the target from outside the box.

The home side almost landed a blow at the start of the second-half but Forsythe’s low effort whistled past the upright, but the Irish Cup holders did break the deadlock in the 66th minute. It was a stunning move that started with Heatley touching the ball to Owens, who knocked it to Philip Lowry. The midfielder cut inside and fed Clarke, who controlled the pass and then aimed a superb strike in off the post.

Crusaders doubled their lead on 80 minutes when Owens headed home from Clarke’s delicious cross.

Ross Glendinning palmed away Heatley’s drive to prevent further damage but the keeper was disgusted in the 87th minute when the home side did force in a third.

The shot stopper made stunning saves from Lowry and Clarke before Jim Ervin’s attempted clearance struck substitute Caddell and rebounded back across the goal line.

“We were short on numbers, particularly in defence, with players injured and suspended,” said Carrick boss Stuart King. “We were tight and competitive in the first-half but we gave the ball away, allowing them to score.

“Cameron Stewart pulled up in the warm-up and Mark Surgenor came off during the game which made our situation worse. They brought on Jordan and there’s no better man, he’s second behind Spike (Glenn Ferguson) in attacking balls in the box.

“Goals were preventable and we just struggled to deal with Jordan. The bigger picture is we are in a much healthier position than last year, points wise — 12 points more — and we are in the hunt for seventh place. We are deluded if they think we can run over teams like Glentoran or Crusaders but we must stay grounded and keep battling as we have done with an impressive record against the bottom six teams.”

CRUSADERS: Tuffey 6, Burns 7, Hegarty 7, Lowry 7, Lecky 6 (Owens, 61 mins, 8), Forsythe 7 (Caddell, 82 mins, 7), Winchester 6 (Weir, 73 mins, 6), Larmour 6, Heatley 7, McKeown 7, Clarke 8. Unused subs:Murphy, Ebbe, Stewart, Thompson.

CARRICK RANGERS:Glendinning 7, Surgenor 6 (Dupree 49 mins, 6), Ervin 6, Cushley 7, Mitchell 6, Gawne 6 (Nixon, 75 mins, 6), Cherry 6 (Graham, 90 mins, 6), Reece Glendinning 6, Maciulaitis 6, Tilney 7, Anderson 6 (Kalla, 75 mins, 6). Unused subs: Hogg, Stewart, Buchanan-Rolleston.

REFEREE:Evan Boyce (Ballygowan) 7