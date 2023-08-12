Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter wants more goals

Ballymena United 1 Crusaders 2

Boss Stephen Baxter hailed Crusaders’ first half performance against Ballymena United on Friday night, but admitted he would have liked to have seen more goals.

The Irish Cup holders got their Sports Direct Premiership campaign off on the right note with an impressive display at The Showgrounds.

Adam Lecky and Jarlath O’Rourke gave the visitors a 2-0 lead after half an hour and it could have been more but for the endeavours of Sean O’Neill in the Ballymena goal.

Another former Hatchetman, Colin Coates, was given a straight red card for a rash challenge on Paul Heatley on the hour mark and Ryan Waide pulled a goal back with a fine arrowed goal in added time, but the Crues were the better team on the night, defending robustly and attacking Ballymena like the Red Arrows.

“The first half was sensational”, said Crusaders’ supremo Baxter. “I think Philip Lowry summed it up after when he said it’s probably the best football he has ever seen since he has been at the club.

“The movement, the passing...we probably didn’t get the icing on the cake, which was goals, it was 2-0 at half time and could have been three, four or five, we didn’t do that and Sean (O’Neill) made some worldies.

“So that is where there is a little bit of disappointment but you can’t be disappointed because we played and passed it really well and they did everything asked of them.

“I thought we ran out of steam a little in the last twenty minutes as a group, probably down to our four weeks of European exploits and effort.

“I just saw some tired bodies start to wilt, but to get that swagger in an away game, I thought we were really good.”

Sky Blues boss Jim Ervin looked for the positives from his second 2-1 defeat as manager while revealing his skipper Coates accepted responsibility for his red card.

“I said before the game that I think anyone who finishes above Crusaders this year will probably win the league, and I stand by that”, said Ervin.

“The effort and commitment was there in abundance and, let’s be honest, three months ago the two teams met in the Irish Cup Final and that fight, effort and determination wasn’t there.

“Losing Coatesy was a huge blow to us and at 2-0 with 10 men and half an hour to go.

“I think it was more out of frustration than anything else and he stood up and apologised to everyone after, so I think the red card was the right decision.

“We’ve still a lot of work and learning to do, we knew that, we’re not going to shy away from it.”

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill 8, Nelson 6, Whiteside 6, Coates 6, Graham 6(Tennant 90, 5), Waide 6, McCullough 6, McGuigan 5(Murray 65, 6), McMurray 6 (Gibson 65, 6), Place 7, McMullan 6 (O’Boyle 82, 6). Subs not used; Johnston, Crawford, Tennant, Kane.

Crusaders: Tuffey 7, Callacher 8, Weir 7, Lowry (c) 7(Anderson 90, 6), Kennedy (Winchester 82, 6) 7, Lecky (Owens 81, 6) 8, Forsythe 7, O’Rourke 8, Larmour 7, Heatley 8(Teelan 90,6), McKeown 7. Subs not used; Williamson, Clarke, Smith.

REFEREE: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown) 7