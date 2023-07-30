Crusaders can have era of success if we get breakthrough: Amy McGivern

Amy McGivern is predicting that Crusaders Strikers are just one trophy win away from sparking a new era of success for the club.

Making that winning breakthrough, however, is proving to be a tough nut to crack.

The Strikers have a rich history of clinching trophies, both under their previous guise as the Newtownabbey Strikers and then when they joined up with the Crues some 14 years ago.

League title victories, European qualification and Cup glory were the norm for a decade and more after the turn of the millennium, during a time when they were Champions six times in 11 seasons.

The cupboard has, though, been bare now for the last 10 years as the club has invested in youth and ploughed resources into developing a structure that is the envy of many.

The long-term aim of bringing the glory days back to the Shore Road is yet to be fulfilled, although they have come close several times in recent years.

Tomorrow night’s Co Antrim Cup Final clash with derby rivals Cliftonville Ladies will be Crusaders’ third in a row, losing both previous deciders to Glentoran Women, who also defeated the Strikers in the 2021 Irish Cup showpiece.

“We are getting used to being in Finals, we are just looking to get over the line in one of them now,” explains McGivern, who has captained the Strikers in the absence of international defender Julie Nelson.

“We’ve been in this position a few times in the last couple of years, but been runners-up in them all.

“We’re excited. Any Final’s good to get to, we’re just wanting to win one now, and hopefully, this is our time to do that.

“To win something would be massive, and we have talked about it in the last few years.

“We haven’t had too much success and we definitely want to get back to what Crusaders used to be – a winning team.

“I have been there for most of the last 10 years, and that’s probably the last time that it was known as a winning club.

“I think it will only take one trophy, and once we get that one, hopefully we will push on and get a couple more and we will definitely be back to what Crusaders are known for.”

Putting her finger on just why they have been the bridesmaids three times now in the last two years is a difficult quandary. If McGivern knew the answer, they’d probably have won something already.

Somewhere along the line, they are trying to marry that excitement of being on the cusp of a triumph with an ability to handle the nerves.

“It could be the occasion getting to us, but we know that we can beat these teams,” declared McGivern, who filled in as an emergency goalkeeper when Crusaders defeated Bloomfield in the Irish Cup on Friday night.

“We definitely know that we can do it, so maybe this time we’ll just forget about the occasion, just play the game and hopefully that will work for us.

“We will just think of it this time as another game. We’re not hyping it up to be anything, we haven’t really talked about it too much. We are just letting it come as another game and, hopefully, with no massive build-up this time, it will take the pressure off us and hopefully we will be able to get the job done.”

The belief that they can beat anyone on their day comes from the fact that the Crues won the most recent meeting between the teams, stunning the Reds 3-0 in the League a month ago.

That, however, does come with a warning that they will be facing a wounded animal and a team determined not to allow lightning to strike them twice.

“It is always hard to beat a team twice, especially within a few weeks and especially a team like Cliftonville with the talent and ability that they have,” said McGivern.

“It will definitely give us confidence that we know we can do it, we just can’t be too arrogant about it. We know they are a brilliant team and maybe that was our night that night.

“Hopefully, we keep it up this time and give them a game again.”