Crusaders defender Josh Robinson facing year-long lay-off from horror injury that may require facial reconstruction

Crusaders defender Josh Robinson could be out for the season.

The 29-year-old sustained a horror injury in Friday night’s Danske Bank Premiership win over Linfield at Seaview that will require major surgery.

Although the Crues won the game 2-1, courtesy of goals from Philip Lowry and Jordan Forsythe – after Joel Cooper had shot David Healy’s team into the lead – the injury to Robinson caused great worry and concern at the final whistle.

Following 10 minutes of intensive treatment from both medial teams on the pitch, he was rushed to hospital.

Baxter yesterday revealed his player will require reconstruction of the cheek bone.

“He was rushed to hospital straight after the game, we were very worried about him, I didn’t get to sleep until 3.30am,” said Baxter. “The paramedics worked with him for a good 45 minutes before rushing him away. He was totally unconscious at the time.

“I must thank the Linfield medical team and our own medical people, who worked with him on the pitch. Their interventions were fantastic.

“Once in hospital, he got the support he needed through the night. Thankfully, there was no damage to neck, which was the great worry. But the cheek bone is completely smashed and will need constructive surgery.

“He’s had the various cuts he had on his face stitched up. It was a worrying time for Josh and his family, and of course, for everyone at Crusaders Football Club.

“He has been released from hospital, so it’s now a matter of waiting for the surgery to take place, we all wish him a speedy recovery.”