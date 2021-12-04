Crusaders demand answers over Robbie Weir red card as Glenavon claim late win at Mourneview Park

Glenavon 1-0 Crusaders

Stephen Baxter was left looking for answers after Robbie Weir was controversially sent off for a second bookable offence in Crusaders’ 1-0 defeat to Glenavon — despite nobody among the visiting players or staff being aware that he had been booked previously in the game.

The game had been delicately poised at 0-0 when Weir made a challenge on Peter Campbell midway through the second-half.

It was no surprise that referee Evans Boyce pulled out his yellow card, but questions were raised when he followed that by showing a red one to Weir, thus ending his involvement after 69 minutes of action.

Crues defender Chris Hegarty confirmed to Sunday Life Sport that, as far as he was concerned, he had been shown a yellow card in a first-half incident when match winner Matthew Fitzpatrick had been fouled.

Conversely, however, part of the discussion in the Glenavon dressing room at half-time circled around putting Weir under pressure as he had already been booked.

Although clearly unhappy, Baxter was calm in his reaction, saying: “I have spoken to the referee and I have asked him the question.

“Robbie Weir is distraught, knowing that he wasn’t booked, that he gets a yellow card and is sent off.

“I asked the referee if he was sure that got it right and he said that he definitely booked Robbie in the first-half.

“Evan is a really good guy and if there was a mistake made then I am sure he will ring me and say that there was a mistake made.

“The referee needs to clarify it now because it’s important and there are suspensions involved.

“Is Hegarty booked or not booked?

“Somebody is going to have clear it up, so we have to ask the question.

“I can accept when someone makes a mistake, but I would rather have someone say to me ‘I made a mistake’ and then at least you know you’re not mad.”

The game suddenly burst into life seconds after the red card incident when the Crues thought they had taken a shock lead, only for Declan Cadell’s finish to be ruled out for offside.

Ten minutes later, Paul Heatley was then inches away from putting the 10 men in front with a shot that rattled off the underside of the crossbar.

They were left ruing that miss when, with just five minutes to go, Glenavon — who had an Andy Waterworth strike after 20 minutes disallowed for an offside offence — pounced to win the game.

Sean Ward drove out of defence, fed Andy Hall out wide and the swift counter attack was finished perfectly when his low cross was tucked home by Fitzpatrick from 10 yards out to give the Mourneview Park men three points that manager Gary Hamilton believed they deserved.

“When you dominate games like we did, especially in the first half — even in the second-half when they had the wind, because I thought at half-time was the wind a factor and was that why we were playing so well? — and even in the second-half because we came out and dominated that as well, you deserve your goal,” he said.

“Too many times this year we have been the better team in games and we have got nothing from it.

“I keep saying to the players that if they keep playing the way they are playing, stick to what they are doing then sooner or later your luck has to change and thankfully over the last couple of games, it hasn’t been that our luck has changed, we have got what we have deserved.”

GLENAVON: Taylor 8, Ward 7, Birney 8, Wallace 7, Singleton 7, Garrett 7, Snoddy 8, O’Connor 7 (Hall, 62 mins, 7), Campbell 7, Fitzpatrick 7, Waterworth 7. Unused subs: Stafford, A Doyle, Beggs, Harmon, Hunter, J Doyle. CRUSADERS: Tuffey 8, Weir 6, Hegarty 7 (Owens, 89 mins,5 ), Robinson 7, O’Rourke 6, Forsythe 6, Caddell 6, Clarke 6 (Lowry, 62 mins, 6), Kennedy 7, Lecky 6 (McMurray 62 mins, 6), Heatley 7. Unused subs: O’Neill, Frazer, Patterson, Thompson. REFEREE: Evan Boyce (Ballygowan) 7.