Crusaders in box seat to snap up Jimmy Callacher after his Linfield departure

Crusaders are set to make a move to sign Jimmy Callacher following his departure from Linfield.

On the back of their 4-0 Irish Cup Final victory over Ballymena United, Stephen Baxter’s side have continued the feelgood factor at Seaview by doing some impressive transfer business but the best could yet be to come should they complete a deal for centre-back Callacher.

The 31-year-old is a proven winner having played an inspirational role for Linfield in multiple title successes in recent times under David Healy.

With the new full-time environment at the Blues, and Callacher keen to continue working in his own business, all parties felt it was best for the defender to move on this summer with the decision announced earlier this month.

That immediately put a number of other clubs in the Premiership on high alert at the prospect of signing the former Glentoran star.

Champions Larne and the Glens are admirers of Callacher but, like Linfield, are full-time which would make any such move tricky for the player. Glenavon would also take him in a heartbeat but sources suggest Crusaders are in the box seat to sign one of the most influential Irish League players over the last decade.

Baxter has already brought in exciting Newry striker James Teelan, Glentoran right-back Mal Smith, midfielder Lloyd Anderson — fresh from a fine season at Carrick Rangers — and Ballymena goalkeeper Jordan Williamson.

There is also speculation linking the Crues with Ballymena striker Davy McDaid and defender Niall Quinn who, like Callacher, is leaving Linfield.

Another man exiting the Blues, midfielder Cameron Palmer, is of interest to Glentoran.

As for the Windsor Park outfit, they have made an offer to Glenavon for Matthew Fitzpatrick and are hopeful a deal can be done as soon as possible.

Larne and Glentoran also rate Fitzpatrick but Linfield are believed to be favourites to land the forward.