Crusaders' Jack Patterson set for second trial at Premier League club

Sunday Life Sport understands that the Hammers were impressed first time around with what they saw from the 15-year-old midfielder, who made his senior debut for the Crues at the start of the year.

A product of Greenisland Football Club, the Ballyclare High School pupil — who has admirers at Everton and Rangers — became the Crues' youngest ever player in a competitive fixture when he emerged from the bench against Warrenpoint Town at the age of 15 years and 78 days old back in January.

He went on to play two more Danske Bank Premiership games, also coming on as a substitute against Coleraine and then starting against Glentoran at the Oval on the final day of the season.

Seaview boss Stephen Baxter believes the midfielder is an extremely special talent who has the ability to go far in the game.

"What a prospect the boy is," said Baxter after his January debut. "We saw the talent that was recommended to us by our youth academy director and in the few games he played for the under-20 side, he was outstanding.

"We brought him into the first team and I thought he was an incredible player for his age. He's in training with us and if he's good enough, he's old enough. He has the talent and he will certainly be someone we will be talking about in the future."

The former Greenisland ace is part of the Irish FA's Club NI elite football programme.

Another Seaview kid to watch is 16-year-old midfielder Joel Thompson, who is being monitored by Hull City, managed by former Northern Ireland ace Grant McCann.