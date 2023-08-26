Crusaders maintain perfect start to season at Newry City but win marred by Jimmy Callacher injury

Newry City 0 Crusaders 4

Crusaders defender Jimmy Callacher is stretchered off in their win over Newry City

Crusaders continued their 100 per cent start to the season at Newry – but their joy was marred by concern over a serious injury to Jimmy Callacher.

The defender went down early in the game after a collision in the box and was taken from the field on a stretcher and in clear distress.

It overshadowed another dominant win by the Crues, who followed up Tuesday’s 9-0 demolition of Carrick with four more goals here.

The outstanding Ben Kennedy set the tempo, firing them into an early lead, with Daniel Larmour on target for the second.

Two more from Adam Lecky after the break rounded off another clinical performance from Stephen Baxter’s side, who stay second.

Crusaders – and Kennedy – picked up where they had left off against Carrick, opening the scoring inside four minutes here.

Jordan Forsythe’s cross was flicked on to Kennedy, who controlled the ball on his chest, turned sharply and finished well with his left foot.

That made it five goals in as many days for the winger, who seems determined to make up for lost time after missing most of last season to injury.

But another key moment of this game – and potentially the Crues’ season – came in the 13th minute when Callacher and Ciaran O’Connor challenged in the box.

It was given as a foul against Callacher, but the Crues’ concern was all for their stricken defender, who was clearly in pain.

Crusaders kept their focus, with Paul Heatley’s drive turned wide by goalkeeper Steven Maguire, who also palmed over from sub Ross Clarke’s cross-shot.

The Crues doubled their lead in the 29th minute. Kennedy turned provider, crossing to the back post where Larmour was free to head in.

Teams have made a habit of blowing leads this season, but there was no chance of that happening here.

Although Newry made a positive start to the second half, a third for the Crues killed the game.

It came in the 58th minute as Clarke sped down the right and crossed to Lecky, who headed in from close range.

Goal number four came 14 minutes from the end after more terrific play from Kennedy, who turned smartly in the box and teed up Lecky, who finished deftly.

Lecky could have claimed a hat-trick late on but headed over from close range after another Clarke cross.

NEWRY CITY: Maguire, King, N Healy, McKeown, O’Connor (McGovern 82), B Healy (Hughes 65), Martin (Carroll 42), Owens (Lockhart 65), Mooney, Forde, Salley (Newell 65).

Subs not used: Murphy, Poynton.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns (Smith 78), Callacher (Clarke 18), Larmour, O’Rourke, Weir (Winchester 78), Lowry, Forsythe, Kennedy (Anderson 78), Heatley (Teelan 78), Lecky.

Subs not used: Williamson, Owens.

Referee: Tony Clarke (Newtownabbey)